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'Bervely refused medication because she believed God was going to heal her'- Brother reveals

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:59 - 31 May 2026
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Bervely Afaglo died on 24 May 2026, just days before her 43rd birthday
Caleb reveals late actress Beverly Afaglo stopped taking medication during her cancer battle due to exhaustion from treatment, as family and celebrities gathered for her one-week remembrance vigil.
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  • Caleb Afaglo said Beverly stopped taking medication during her cancer battle because she was tired of medical procedures and trusted God for healing.

  • He shared the emotional revelation during her one-week remembrance vigil on May 30.

  • Beverly Afaglo passed away on May 24, 2026, four days before her 43rd birthday, after a two-year battle with cancer. Her final funeral rites are scheduled for August 7, 2026.

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New details have emerged about the final days of late actress Beverly Afaglo, with her brother, Caleb Afaglo, revealing that she stopped taking her medication at a point during her battle with cancer because she had become exhausted from repeated medical procedures.

Speaking during Beverly’s one-week remembrance vigil held on Friday, May 30, 2026, Caleb opened up about the emotional and physical toll the illness had taken on the actress, explaining that despite the challenges, she remained deeply rooted in faith and believed God would heal her.

According to him, Beverly affectionately called “Ama” by family had grown weary of the constant injections and medical treatment she endured throughout her two-year fight against cancer.

Ama refused medication because she believed that God was going to heal her. She was tired of the poking on the hands, the arms, and the legs. She was tired, and she believed strongly that God was going to give her peace.
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READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region from June 1: See 7 day schedule

Caleb said the family found comfort in their faith, adding that while many people often equate peace with physical recovery, divine peace can sometimes mean something different.

Sometimes our peace may mean healing, but God's peace may mean giving you a dwelling place of comfort. Ama's dwelling place of comfort today is in God's bosom. She passed away quietly four days shy of her 43rd birthday, he said.

Beverly Afaglo died on May 24, 2026, following a two-year battle with cancer. Her passing came just four days before she would have celebrated her 43rd birthday.

Her husband Choirmaster, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post that drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

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READ ALSO: 'It’s your birthday in heaven, I wish I could join you' - Choirmaster’s tribute to his wife on her birthday

Family, friends, colleagues, and several figures from Ghana’s entertainment industry gathered at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, on May 30 for her one-week observance.

Among those who attended were veteran actress Selassie Ibrahim, actress and politician Ebi Bright, Nikki Samonas, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Portia Asare, filmmaker Pascal Amanfo, comedian Salinko, Joselyn Dumas, Vicky Zugah, Kalybos, John Dumelo, Eunice Banini, James Gardiner, Nana Ama McBrown, Salma Mumin, Gifty Adorye, and musician Nana Boroo, among others.

The late actress will be laid to rest on August 7, 2026, when her final funeral rites are held.

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