An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

ECG announces power cuts in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region from June 1: See 7 day schedule

ECG has announced planned and emergency power outages in parts of Accra West, East, Tema and Ashanti Region from June 1, 2026 to Sunday June 7, due to maintenance works and technical challenges.

ECG announces planned and emergency power outages across Accra West, Ashanti, and Western Region on from June 1-June 7

Maintenance works and technical faults cited as reasons for the temporary disruptions

ECG says engineers are working to restore supply and improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages affecting parts of the Ashanti, Accra West and East regions and Tema from Monday, June 1 to Sunday, June 7.

READ ALSO: 4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the outages are linked to emergency maintenance works, planned maintenance exercises, and ongoing technical challenges in some affected communities.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions.

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In the affected regions, the company says emergency maintenance works will be carried out from 9:00am to 3:00pm, 10:00am to 4:00pm in respective areas.

The company assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to rectify the fault and restore supply as quickly as possible.

The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply in the affected areas.

The latest outages come as several parts of the country continue to experience intermittent power interruptions in recent weeks, raising concerns among businesses and residents.

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