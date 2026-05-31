Hakimi ties Eto’o: Here are 4 African players with the most UCL titles

A detailed look at African footballers with the most UEFA Champions League titles, featuring Samuel Eto’o, Achraf Hakimi, Seydou Keita and Geremi Njitap, and the stories behind their European success.

Samuel Eto’o remains one of Africa’s most successful Champions League players, winning three European titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan while scoring in two finals.

Achraf Hakimi has joined the elite group of African players with three Champions League trophies after winning with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Seydou Keita and Geremi Njitap also enjoyed multiple Champions League triumphs, helping Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate European football during their respective eras.

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African footballers have left an indelible mark on European football’s grandest stage including powerful strikers, commanding midfielders and dynamic full-backs, amongst several African stars have played pivotal roles in some of the most successful UEFA Champions League campaigns in history.

While many have featured in finals and memorable European nights, only a select few have managed to lift the famous trophy multiple times. Their achievements have strengthened Africa’s growing influence in world football.

Here is a look at some of the most successful African players in UEFA Champions League history and the stories behind their European triumphs.

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) - 3

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Samuel Eto’o

The Cameroonian striker won 3 UEFA Champions League titles during one of the most dominant periods of his career. His first success came with FC Barcelona in the 2005/06 season, where he scored in the final against Arsenal.

He repeated the feat in 2008/09, again finding the net in Barcelona’s victory over Manchester United.Eto’o then completed a remarkable achievement in 2009/10 after joining Inter Milan. Under José Mourinho, Inter defeated Bayern Munich in the final to complete a historic treble.He is ranked among the most successful African players in Champions League history, with 30 goals in the competition and 3 title-winning campaigns.

Champions League Titles Barcelona (2005/06)

Barcelona (2008/09)

Inter Milan (2009/10)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - 3

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Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has emerged as one of Africa’s most decorated modern footballers.His first Champions League title came with Real Madrid in 2017/18, although he played a limited role in the campaign as a young academy graduate breaking into the first team.

Hakimi later established himself as one of the world’s best attacking full-backs through spells at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before returning to the summit of European football with Paris Saint-Germain. He helped PSG secure their first Champions League title in 2024/25 and followed it with another triumph in 2025/26. His achievements were further recognised when he previously won the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

Champions League Titles Real Madrid (2017/18)

Paris Saint-Germain (2024/25)

Paris Saint-Germain (2025/26)

Seydou Keita (Mali) - 2

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Seydou Keita

Seydou Keita may not have received the same global attention as some of his teammates, but his importance to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona was undeniable.The Malian midfielder played a crucial role in one of the greatest club sides football has ever seen.

His tactical intelligence, versatility and work ethic made him a valuable component of Barcelona’s midfield during an era dominated by Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.Keita won his first Champions League title in 2008/09 as Barcelona completed a historic treble. He added a second European crown in 2010/11 when Barcelona defeated Manchester United at Wembley in a final.

Champions League Titles Barcelona (2008/09)

Barcelona (2010/11)

Geremi Njitap (Cameroon) - 2

Geremi Njitap

Before the rise of Eto’o and other modern African stars, Geremi Njitap quietly built an impressive European résumé with Real Madrid. The versatile Cameroonian midfielder won his first Champions League title in 1999/2000 when Madrid defeated Valencia in the final.

Two years later, he collected a second winner’s medal as Madrid overcame Bayer Leverkusen in the famous 2001/02 final remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s iconic volley.Although he often played alongside global superstars such as Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo and Zidane, Geremi’s consistency and versatility made him an important squad member during one of Real Madrid’s successful European eras.

Champions League Titles Real Madrid (1999/2000)

Real Madrid (2001/02)