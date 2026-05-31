PSG players set to receive €1 million bonus each after UCL triumph over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain players are reportedly set to earn around €1 million each after defeating Arsenal to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, with the bonus package reflecting the club's emphasis on collective success.

PSG players are reportedly set to receive bonuses of around €1 million each following the club's successful defence of the UEFA Champions League title against Arsenal.

French reports say the bonus arrangement was negotiated by a leadership group led by Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as part of PSG's collective reward structure.

The latest European triumph follows PSG's historic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2024/25 final, as the French champions continue to establish themselves among Europe's elite clubs.

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Paris Saint-Germain's players are reportedly in line to receive bonuses of approximately €1 million each after the club secured a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title with victory over Arsenal in the 2025/26 final in Budapest.

PSG defeat Arsenal to win back-to-back Champions Leagues

According to reports from French outlet L'Équipe and football publication Goal, the bonus package was negotiated earlier in the season by PSG's leadership group, comprising captain Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha.

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The agreement is understood to be part of a strategic move in PSG's internal policy under sporting adviser Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with a greater emphasis being placed on collective success rather than individual performance-based incentives.

PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The reported bonuses come after another memorable European campaign for Luis Enrique's side, who successfully defended the Champions League crown they won the previous season.

PSG captured their maiden Champions League title in the 2024/25 season with a dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich.

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The French champions followed up that success by overcoming Arsenal in this season's final, prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout after a tightly contested encounter in Budapest.

The latest triumph places PSG among an exclusive group of clubs to have successfully won the Champions League title back to back.

Players such as Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Ousmane Dembélé have emerged as key figures in a side that has combined attacking flair with tactical discipline.

French media reports indicate that the Champions League bonus structure was designed to reward every member of the squad equally for contributing to the club's success, promoted by Luis Enrique throughout the campaign.

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READ ALSO: 4 teams that reached European finals unbeaten yet lost the trophy

Beyond the reported player bonuses, PSG are also expected to receive substantial financial rewards from UEFA.