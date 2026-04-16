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Prince Tagoe wades into Shatta Wale–Stonebwoy beef, makes shocking claims about Bhim Nation boss: 'It’s been pure hatred'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:40 - 16 April 2026
Prince Tagoe speaks out against Stonebwoy’s ‘Deeper’ lyric, claiming it indirectly targets Shatta Wale.
Prince Tagoe has criticised a lyric in Stonebwoy’s song Deeper, describing it as a subtle jab at Shatta Wale amid EOCO-related controversy.
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  • Prince Tagoe criticised a lyric in Stonebwoy’s song Deeper, saying it indirectly mocked Shatta Wale over EOCO-related issues.

  • He described the line as “below the belt” and urged artistes to avoid negativity and wishing ill on one another.

  • Tagoe also alleged tension within the BHIM Nation camp, contrasting it with what he sees as Shatta Wale’s more tolerant attitude towards rival artistes.

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Former Black Stars forward Prince Tagoe has levelled a series of allegations against Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, raising concerns over what he describes as subtle jabs within the music scene.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session on 15 April 2026, Tagoe revealed that he was particularly displeased with a lyric in Stonebwoy’s track 'Deeper', specifically the line referencing property and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Prince Tagoe speaks out against Stonebwoy’s ‘Deeper’ lyric, claiming it indirectly targets Shatta Wale.

According to the former Ghana international, he interpreted the lyric as an indirect dig at fellow artiste Shatta Wale, following reports that one of his vehicles had been seized by authorities over alleged links to proceeds of crime.

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Tagoe explained that, in his view, such remarks were unnecessary, stressing that public figures should avoid speaking negatively about one another.

READ MORE: I’m one of Ghana’s best performers - Epixode

“Life is a journey, and we shouldn’t wish bad for anyone, regardless of our differences,” he stated, adding that the lyric struck him as “below the belt.”

He went on to allege that during his previous interactions with the BHIM Nation camp, he sensed an underlying tension towards Shatta Wale. According to him, those within Stonebwoy’s circle were discouraged from openly enjoying music from the rival camp.

He claimed;

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From the very beginning, when it comes to the other side, it has felt like pure hostility, and I never understood where it came from. When I was close to them, anyone who played Shatta Wale’s songs risked being sidelined. Yet, at the end of the day, this is all entertainment,
Prince Tagoe speaks out against Stonebwoy’s ‘Deeper’ lyric, claiming it indirectly targets Shatta Wale.

Tagoe contrasted this with what he described as Shatta Wale’s more easy-going disposition, recalling a personal experience to support his point.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger

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“When Shatta Wale visited my home, I was playing Stonebwoy’s songs, and he was even singing along. He didn’t ask me to turn it off,” he recounted.

@officialwords1 Breaking what former black star player and world recognized player prince Tagoe said about Stonebwoy on TikTok live will shock u eiiii so Stonebwoy is this 3v!l and always searching for public sympathy always. Hmmmmm#tiktokghana🇬🇭fyp #officialwords #fypviraltiktok🖤シ゚☆♡ #fypage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - OffiCial WorDS@1👊🏿
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