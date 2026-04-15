Advertisement

Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:57 - 15 April 2026
Stonebwoy shares how a chance encounter in Nigeria led to him receiving a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 as a surprise gift from a Lebanese businessman.
Stonebwoy has revealed how a chance meeting in Nigeria led to him being gifted a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 by a Lebanese businessman after sharing his story of selling his cars to fund a concert.
Advertisement

  • Stonebwoy revealed that a chance meeting in Nigeria led to him being gifted a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser V8 by a Lebanese businessman.

  • He said the gesture came after he shared how he sold his own cars to fund a concert, which reportedly moved the businessman to reward him.

  • Stonebwoy described the gift as emotional and faith-affirming, saying it reminded him that unexpected blessings can come from strangers.

Advertisement

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has shared an extraordinary story about how a chance encounter with a stranger eventually led to him being gifted a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician explained that the incident occurred during a visit to Nigeria, where he stepped out of his hotel room to unwind and met a Lebanese businessman identified as Rai.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life

What began as a brief exchange, he said, quickly developed into a longer discussion involving several individuals, eventually resembling an informal business gathering.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Stonebwoy disclosed that he had previously sold two of his vehicles, including his favourite V8 and a Range Rover, in order to fund a concert.

According to him, the businessman was moved by his story and later reached out to invite him to collect a vehicle. To his surprise, he was presented with a brand-new V8 at no cost.

Stonebwoy shares how a chance encounter in Nigeria led to him receiving a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 as a surprise gift from a Lebanese businessman.

READ MORE: President Mahama announces arrival of new granddaughter,Thanina Gyamfua Mahama

“I have never met him before in my life. Under 72 hours,” he said, expressing shock and gratitude at the unexpected gesture.

Advertisement

The musician noted that this was the first time he had ever received a car as a gift, describing the moment as emotional and a reminder of his faith and resilience.

READ MORE: Killbeatz earns Grammy recognition for contribution to Ed Sheeran’s Divide

He added that the experience reinforced his belief that help and opportunities can come from the most unexpected places.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Sports
15.04.2026
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
Entertainment
15.04.2026
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack
Sports
15.04.2026
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack
Immigration Service announces street operation to arrest street beggars, unregistered migrants in Accra
News
15.04.2026
Immigration Service announces street operation to arrest street beggars, unregistered migrants in Accra
Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life
Entertainment
15.04.2026
Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life
Full list: IGP promotes 7 officers for bravery in Tema robbery operation
News
15.04.2026
Full list: IGP promotes 7 officers for bravery in Tema robbery operation