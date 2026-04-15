Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger

Stonebwoy shares how a chance encounter in Nigeria led to him receiving a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 as a surprise gift from a Lebanese businessman.

Stonebwoy shares how a chance encounter in Nigeria led to him receiving a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 as a surprise gift from a Lebanese businessman.

Stonebwoy has revealed how a chance meeting in Nigeria led to him being gifted a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 by a Lebanese businessman after sharing his story of selling his cars to fund a concert.

Stonebwoy revealed that a chance meeting in Nigeria led to him being gifted a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser V8 by a Lebanese businessman.

He said the gesture came after he shared how he sold his own cars to fund a concert, which reportedly moved the businessman to reward him.

Stonebwoy described the gift as emotional and faith-affirming, saying it reminded him that unexpected blessings can come from strangers.

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has shared an extraordinary story about how a chance encounter with a stranger eventually led to him being gifted a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician explained that the incident occurred during a visit to Nigeria, where he stepped out of his hotel room to unwind and met a Lebanese businessman identified as Rai.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life

What began as a brief exchange, he said, quickly developed into a longer discussion involving several individuals, eventually resembling an informal business gathering.

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During the conversation, Stonebwoy disclosed that he had previously sold two of his vehicles, including his favourite V8 and a Range Rover, in order to fund a concert.

According to him, the businessman was moved by his story and later reached out to invite him to collect a vehicle. To his surprise, he was presented with a brand-new V8 at no cost.

Stonebwoy shares how a chance encounter in Nigeria led to him receiving a brand-new Land Cruiser V8 as a surprise gift from a Lebanese businessman.

“I have never met him before in my life. Under 72 hours,” he said, expressing shock and gratitude at the unexpected gesture.

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The musician noted that this was the first time he had ever received a car as a gift, describing the moment as emotional and a reminder of his faith and resilience.