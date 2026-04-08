Businessman and philanthropist, Mohammed Raii surprises Stonebwoy with a brand-new Land Cruiser

Stonebwoy receives a luxury Land Cruiser from Mohammed Raii, as the generous gesture celebrates his impact on music and growing international recognition.

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Mohammed Raii has surprised award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy with a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser, fulfilling a promise he made earlier this year.

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Images circulating on social media captured the moment the luxury vehicle was officially presented to the musician. Reports indicate that Raii had pledged the gift during Stonebwoy’s birthday celebration on 5 March 2026, making the presentation a meaningful follow-through on his word.

The addition of the sleek black Land Cruiser further expands Stonebwoy’s already impressive fleet of vehicles, which reportedly includes high-end brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maybach, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover models, multiple GLE vehicles and a Corvette.

The gesture has generated widespread attention online, with fans and observers reacting enthusiastically to the display of generosity. Many have interpreted the gift as recognition of Stonebwoy’s enduring impact on Ghanaian music and his increasing global presence.

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According to reports by UTV Ghana, the presentation was not only a birthday promise fulfilled but also a calculated expression of appreciation for the artiste’s contribution to the industry.

Photographs from the occasion show the vehicle decorated with a ribbon, while another moment captures an emotional Stonebwoy embracing Raii as onlookers cheered. The exchange underscored the strong support the musician continues to receive from influential figures within Ghana’s business community.

Earlier in the year, prominent entrepreneur Daniel McKorley also commended Stonebwoy for his discipline and commitment to his craft.

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