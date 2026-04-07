Shatta Wale calls for Abu Trica’s release as court approves extradition to US: ‘We’re trying to make a living’

Shatta Wale sparks debate after publicly backing Abu Trica, as legal battles intensify over the entrepreneur’s possible extradition to the United States.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has publicly appealed for the release of businessman Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, who is currently facing possible extradition to the United States over alleged fraud-related offences.

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The musician made his stance clear during a performance at the Gomoa Street Carnival on 5 April 2026. Energising the crowd, he encouraged sections of the audience to join him in chants calling for Abu Trica’s freedom. Addressing the gathering, he declared,

Free Abu! Free Abu! Free Abu! Nobody commits fraud here. Would anyone be labelled a fraudster if proper jobs were available? We are all trying to make a living.

Meanwhile, the Gbese District Court has approved a request to hand Frederick Kumi over to United States authorities. The ruling follows his indictment in connection with an alleged large-scale online romance scam said to exceed $8 million.

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Despite this decision, the court has granted Kumi and his legal representatives a 15-day period to challenge the ruling. During this time, the extradition process will be suspended to allow for the possible filing of a habeas corpus application. The court also rejected arguments from the defence suggesting political interference and entrapment.

Speaking after proceedings on 27 March 2026, a member of the defence team, Rosemary, confirmed that several preliminary objections had been dismissed. She stated,

We submitted a number of preliminary legal objections concerning the extradition, but the court has overruled them. It is part of the legal process.

She further explained that, although extradition cases are typically handled swiftly, the defence had succeeded in slowing proceedings slightly in order to safeguard their client’s interests. She added;

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Extradition matters are usually concluded quickly, but we have managed to delay the process marginally to protect our client. Nonetheless, the court continues to dismiss our applications

Rosemary also revealed that the legal team had requested access to items seized during investigations, arguing that they neither belonged to Frederick Kumi nor related to the alleged offences. However, this application was also denied by the court.

In spite of these challenges, she expressed measured optimism regarding the next phase of the case. She noted;

We believe that once we file the habeas corpus application, we will have the opportunity to fully present our arguments and demonstrate why Frederick should not be extradited. We remain cautiously optimistic

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Frederick Kumi is currently facing charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His defence team, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has questioned the legal foundation of the extradition request. They argue that the alleged offences do not fall within the scope of the 1931 extradition treaty between Ghana and the United States.

According to the defence, offences such as wire fraud and money laundering are not explicitly listed under the treaty, and therefore cannot be applied retroactively through more recent domestic legislation.

Kumi was re-arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission after he and his co-accused were previously discharged by the Gbese District Court on 26 January 2026, following the withdrawal of initial charges by the state. Prosecutors have since filed new charges, including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.