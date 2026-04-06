'They're lucky they didn't arrest me' - Shatta Wale speaks on fraud accusation (Video)

Shatta Wale recounts how officials visited his home over a missing car and accused him of fraud, revisiting the earlier EOCO Lamborghini seizure during his Gomoa Easter Carnival performance.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revisited the controversy surrounding the seizure of his luxury vehicle, telling fans during a performance at the Gomoa Easter Carnival that government officials once stormed his residence in search of a missing car.

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While performing before a charged crowd, the musician recounted the moment officials arrived at his home, describing it as an unexpected and tense encounter.

I was in Ghana when some government officials came to my house, saying they were looking for a missing car. Later, they accused me of fraud. They’re lucky they didn’t arrest me, like they’d see, he told fans during the show.

In August 2025, officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office seized a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus from Shatta Wale’s residence following a formal request from U.S. authorities. The action formed part of an asset recovery operation linked to a multi-million-dollar fraud case.

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Investigators indicated that the vehicle was connected to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian national convicted in the United States for his role in a fraud and money-laundering scheme valued at about $4 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said Shatta Wale was present when officials visited his residence and later handed over the vehicle after being briefed on the nature of the investigation. The car was listed among assets believed to have been purchased with proceeds from fraudulent activities.

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The musician was later questioned by investigators but denied any knowledge that the vehicle was linked to criminal proceeds, maintaining that he bought the car in good faith. He was subsequently released on bail while investigations continued.

His remarks revive public attention on the widely discussed incident involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which seized one of his luxury vehicles as part of an international investigation.

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