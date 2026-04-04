Afua Asantewaa calls for privacy after revealing her separation from her husband

Afua Asantewaa sets the record straight on her relationship, stating they are no longer together.

Ghanaian media personality and two-time Guinness World Record contender Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has confirmed that she and her husband are no longer together, following growing public discussions about her personal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an official statement released to the public, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that the decision to separate was reached privately after careful consideration, and appealed for sensitivity as she navigates the transition.

I wish to formally confirm that my husband and I are no longer together. This decision was reached privately and with careful consideration, and I kindly request that this transition be treated with the sensitivity it deserves, she stated.

Her comments come amid circulating claims and speculation about her personal circumstances, which she described as misleading and inaccurate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has come to my attention that certain false claims and misleading interpretations have been circulated. I would like to categorically state that many of these assertions are inaccurate and do not reflect the truth of the situation.

She urged the public and media to refrain from speculation and respect her privacy. Afua Asantewaa also addressed public perceptions suggesting she had been ungrateful to individuals and institutions that supported her journey, firmly rejecting such characterisations.

I also wish to address the perception that I have been ungrateful. Let me be clear: I am, and have always been, deeply appreciative of every individual, opportunity, and experience that has contributed to my journey, she noted.

She reaffirmed her commitment to her professional and advocacy work, stating that she remains focused on her goals and determined to continue making meaningful contributions to society.

Advertisement

Advertisement