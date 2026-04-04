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Wives, sidechicks and everyone benefit from Big Push Project’ — Pres. Mahama (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:24 - 04 April 2026
Mahama reveals how the Big Push Project supports employment.
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President John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the widespread impact of the government’s Big Push Project, noting that payments to contractors create opportunities for young professionals, local workers, and businesses across Ghana.

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Speaking at the annual forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, President Mahama said he has inspected various Big Push sites and is very pleased to see young engineers who have come out of various institutions taking active roles on site. eers at the site where the Big Push is taking place.

And many of them, young women, young women engineers — you go and she's in a helmet and they say, ‘this is a site engineer.’ I feel very proud when I see that, he added.

READ ALSO: ‘Ghana is a land of free speech’ – Mahama reacts as one-man protester disrupts his speech

He further elaborated on the economic ripple effects of the projects, saying, “Carpenters, steel benders, everybody gets work when the construction industry is working. Food vendors who go to the sites and sell a little waakye and banku and kenkey also make something to go home with.”

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He noted that not only contractors wil benefit but also their spouses and partners benefit from the programme.

When the contractors get paid, they go and buy a Land Cruiser for themselves. Car dealers also benefit. Even the spouses, the wives, and the side chicks also benefit,” he said, drawing a mix of laughter and applause from the audience.

READ ALSO: Mother arrested for allegedly cutting off daughter’s toe as punishment

He further highlighted that the impact extends beyond immediate family members, benefiting hairstylists, dressmakers, jewellery shops, and handbag sellers.

So don’t discount that one at all,” he added, emphasising how government payments create a broader chain of economic activity.

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The event brought together business leaders and policymakers to discuss Ghana’s economic direction.

The Kwahu Business Forum itself has become an important platform in recent years, where government outlines economic policy direction and engages stakeholders on growth strategies.

READ ALSO: GACL announces major expansion at Accra Airport with 7-storey car park, hotels and shopping mall

The President’s remarks underline the view that the Big Push Project is not only an infrastructure and development initiative but also a driver of commerce and livelihoods for many Ghanaians.

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