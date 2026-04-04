Mother arrested for allegedly cutting off daughter’s toe as punishment

Police in the Western North Region have arrested a woman accused of cutting off her 9-year-old daughter’s toe, with the child currently receiving treatment.

A nine-year-old girl is receiving treatment at a hospital in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region after her mother allegedly severed one of her toes as punishment for returning home late.

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The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vivian Anto of Sefwi Proso, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations into the incident.

According to a police situational report, the case was reported on April 3, 2026, at about 4:20 p.m. by Stephen Anto, also a resident of Sefwi Proso. He alleged that earlier that day, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspect used a pair of scissors to cut off the right index toe of her daughter, Diana Boakye.

The victim was rushed to Kofikrom SDA Hospital, where she remains on admission and is reportedly responding to treatment.

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Police officers proceeded to the hospital after receiving the report and observed the child with a fresh bandage on her right foot. A preliminary examination confirmed that her right index toe had been severed with a sharp object.

During questioning, the victim reportedly identified her mother as the individual responsible for the act.

Investigators retrieved the severed toe, which was photographed and preserved as evidence to support ongoing investigations. A medical report form was also issued to facilitate proper medical documentation of the injury.

The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to be arraigned before court after the Easter break when court sittings resume.

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