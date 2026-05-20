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Teachers refuse to return to school after 2 colleagues, including headmistress, die from alleged student curse

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:46 - 20 May 2026
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A photo of a dead body at the mortuary to illustrate the death in the story.
Teachers at the Kobedi AME Zion Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have reportedly abandoned classes indefinitely following the deaths of two teachers under circumstances that have sparked fear within the community.
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  • Teachers at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS in the Bono Region have abandoned classes after the deaths of two colleagues.

  • The boycott, which began on May 18, 2026, has left pupils without lessons and classrooms deserted.

  • Community fears and alleged “curse” rumours have deepened tension, though authorities are yet to respond officially.

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The affected teachers include the school’s head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, whose death, together with that of another colleague, has heightened tension among staff and residents.

According to a report by Crime Check News, the boycott began on Monday, May 18, 2026, leaving pupils without lessons as classrooms remain locked.

A visit to the Kobedi community near Chiraa reportedly revealed an empty school compound, with no teachers or pupils present during school hours.

The situation has fuelled rumours within the community, with some residents alleging that the deaths may be linked to a curse reportedly invoked by a student following accusations of extortion against school authorities.

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Kobedi AME Zion Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region. Image Credit: Crimechecknews
Kobedi AME Zion Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region. Image Credit: Crimechecknews

Some residents, who spoke anonymously, claimed local beliefs surrounding a deity associated with the alleged curse had created fear among teachers, contributing to the decision to stay away from the school.

“We are reliably informed that teachers have resolved to boycott classes and register their displeasure about the present happenings in the school,” a community member told Crime Check News.

ALSO READ: 6 countries that have granted visa-free access to all Africans in 2026 (Full list)

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A teacher at the school also reportedly confirmed that staff members had agreed not to return to the classroom until the alleged curse is revoked.

The development has disrupted academic activities in the community, with many pupils reportedly left wandering around during school hours.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the allegations surrounding the deaths and the reported curse claims.

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