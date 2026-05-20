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Arsenal’s Max Dowman makes PL history as youngest title winner at 16

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:17 - 20 May 2026
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Arsenal’s Max Dowman | Getty Images
Arsenal’s Max Dowman | Getty Images
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  • Max Dowman becomes youngest Premier League winner at 16.

  • He earns a title medal in Arsenal’s championship season.

  • Continues his record-breaking rise after historic debut goal.

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Arsenal’s 16-year-old midfielder Max Dowman has made Premier League history once again, becoming the youngest player ever to win the title at just 16 years and 144 days old.

The teenager, who was already in the record books as the youngest Premier League goalscorer after his stunning solo effort in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton in January (aged 16 years and 73 days), has now added another remarkable milestone to his breakthrough season.

MUST READ: Arteta awakened the fans, Arsenal rewrote history, and the football gods finally answered their call

Dowman will receive a Premier League winners’ medal after making more than the required five appearances in the title-winning campaign, officially sealing his place in English football history.

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He surpasses Manchester City star Phil Foden as the previous youngest title winner, underlining the scale of his achievement in a season that has seen Arsenal crowned champions.

READ ALSO: Arsenal win Premier League title for the first time in 22 years

As Dowman sets a new benchmark, attention now turns to other teenage sensations who have also tasted Premier League glory early in their careers.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the youngest players to win the Premier League while making at least five appearances in a title-winning season.

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