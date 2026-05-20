Wiyaala receives a commemorative fugu outfit after being named Ghana’s Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

Wiyaala receives a commemorative fugu outfit after being named Ghana’s Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

Wiyaala named as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana by Ministry of Tourism

Veteran Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has been officially named a Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Wiyaala has been honoured as a Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Tourism Minister Dzifa Abla Gomashie praised the singer for promoting Ghanaian culture and Northern traditions through her music and fashion.

Wiyaala was recognised for consistently wearing and promoting fugu attire while representing Ghana on international stages.

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The honour was presented by Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, during a ceremony held in the Upper West Region on 16 May 2026.

Wiyaala, widely recognised for championing Ghanaian culture through her music and fashion, was celebrated for consistently promoting the country’s heritage on both local and international platforms, particularly representing Northern Ghana through her signature use of fugu attire.

According to the Minister, the singer earned the recognition because of her authenticity, cultural influence, and dedication to showcasing Ghanaian identity throughout her career.

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Wiyaala receives a commemorative fugu outfit after being named Ghana’s Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

Dzifa Gomashie stated during the presentation;

Wiyaala has consistently made Ghana proud on both local and international stages through her exceptional talent, authenticity, and commitment to promoting our culture

As part of the ceremony, the Minister presented a commemorative fugu outfit to the award-winning artiste, who received the honour with excitement and appreciation.

In a Facebook post following the event, Dzifa Gomashie further praised Wiyaala for her contributions beyond music, highlighting her humanitarian and community-focused initiatives.

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The Minister wrote;

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Beyond her music career, she has undertaken commendable initiatives that continue to positively impact lives in her community and across the country. She has become a symbol of hope, determination, and pride for her people

Wiyaala receives a commemorative fugu outfit after being named Ghana’s Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

She also congratulated the singer on the achievement and expressed hope that the new role would inspire more young people.

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She added;

Congratulations, Wiyaala, on this well-deserved honour. May your new role bring greater impact, greater opportunities, and greater inspiration to many young people across the globe