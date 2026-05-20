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Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa to receive financial package, allowance and other benefits

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:12 - 20 May 2026
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a support package for Ghanaians being evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks in parts of the country.
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  • Government says Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa will receive financial support and transportation assistance upon arrival.

  • Returnees will also benefit from reintegration allowances, free psychosocial support, and access to job and startup opportunities.

  • The intervention follows ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

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In a public notice issued by the Ministry, government assured affected citizens that comprehensive reintegration measures had been put in place to support them upon their return to Ghana.

According to the statement, all evacuated Ghanaians will receive a “Welcome Home Financial Package” to assist them in resettling after their return from South Africa.

Government also disclosed that returnees would benefit from transportation assistance to enable them travel to their various destinations across the country.

ALSO READ: 6 countries that have granted visa-free access to all Africans in 2026 (Full list)

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In addition, evacuees are expected to receive a reintegration allowance as part of efforts to support their transition back into their communities and economic life.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors
Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

The Ministry further stated that free psychosocial support services would be provided for affected individuals, many of whom may have experienced trauma and emotional distress during the attacks and evacuation process.

Another major intervention announced by government is the inclusion of returnees in a special national database for job placements and startup opportunities.

ALSO READ: Togo joins Ghana, Rwanda and 3 others to introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

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“Entry into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities” forms part of the support package outlined by the Ministry.

Government reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and protection of Ghanaian citizens abroad.

In a public notice issued by the Ministry, government assured affected citizens that comprehensive reintegration measures had been put in place to support them upon their return to Ghana.
In a public notice issued by the Ministry, government assured affected citizens that comprehensive reintegration measures had been put in place to support them upon their return to Ghana.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaian nationals from South Africa following renewed reports of xenophobic violence.

In a Facebook post, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the affected citizens had complied with earlier instructions by registering with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria.

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ALSO READ: WHO deploys 35 experts to DRC and Uganda amid 133 Ebola deaths as Ghana tightens surveillance

According to him, the Ghanaians sought assistance after the latest wave of attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

The latest evacuation exercise follows renewed xenophobic tensions in the country, where some foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, have reportedly faced harassment, intimidation, and violent attacks.

ALSO READ: Ghana targets gold reserves boost with new plan to buy 30% annual gold output from miners

Concerns intensified in recent weeks after videos circulating on social media allegedly showed foreign nationals being threatened and assaulted.

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