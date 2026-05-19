Chef Abby teams up with London food creators for viral Ghanaian cooking collab during UK tour

Chef Abby has gone viral during her UK food tour after collaborating with London creator @thenottychef to cook Ghanaian dishes, sparking online reactions and celebrating cultural food fusion.

Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye is currently on a UK food tour promoting Ghanaian cuisine through cultural collaborations in London.

She teamed up with popular London-based food creator @thenottychef in a viral cooking session blending British and Ghanaian dishes.

The collaboration, shared on social media, has sparked reactions as fans are asked to “rate” the British cook’s performance.

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Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abbys, has been making waves in London as part of her ongoing UK food tour, where she continues to showcase Ghanaian cuisine on an international stage.

During her visit, she shared a collaborative cooking experience with London-based food content creator @thenottychef, in a fusion session that blended British and Ghanaian culinary traditions. The duo prepared dishes together in a social media video that has since gained attention online, with fans reacting to the cross-cultural cooking style and asking viewers to rate the performance.

Chef Abby captioned the moment with excitement, highlighting her collaboration and noting that @thenottychef performed impressively while preparing the dish. The post quickly became part of her wider London content series, which documents her food journey across the UK.

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Her UK tour, which runs from 10 to 26 May, has included curated dining experiences, cooking masterclasses, and a formal visit to the Ghana High Commission in London. The tour is part of her broader mission to promote African culinary heritage globally through storytelling and immersive food experiences.

Widely recognised for her creative approach to food content, Chef Abby has built a reputation for blending culture and cuisine. She was previously named among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential Creators, a recognition that reflects her influence beyond the kitchen.

Rather than simply sharing recipes, she uses food as a medium for storytelling, connecting dishes to history, identity, and cultural pride. Her London collaborations, including her work with @thenottychef, continue to amplify Ghanaian cuisine within the global food conversation, with more content expected as her UK tour continues.

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