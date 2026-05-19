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Okyeame Kwame says Black Sherif’s 'So it goes' made him cry

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:00 - 19 May 2026
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Okyeame Kwame and Black Sherif
Okyeame Kwame has revealed that he cried after listening to Black Sherif’s So It Goes, praising the award-winning musician’s songwriting and calling him the most exciting artiste in Ghana right now.
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  • Okyeame Kwame revealed that he broke down in tears the first time he listened to Black Sherif’s song So It Goes.

  • The veteran rapper praised Black Sherif’s emotional songwriting, voice, and lyrical depth, saying the music “touches me in a different way.”

  • Okyeame Kwame further stated that Black Sherif is currently the only Ghanaian artiste genuinely exciting him in the music industry.

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Ghanaian rap legend Okyeame Kwame has opened up about the emotional reaction he had after listening to Black Sherif’s song 'So It Goes' for the very first time.

Speaking during a recent interview, the award-winning rapper disclosed that the track moved him to tears while he was in the studio recording his anti-galamsey campaign song, Stop Galamsey.

According to him, his producer played songs from Black Sherif’s newly released Iron Boy album shortly after its release, and one particular song immediately struck a chord with him.

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He recounted;

2026 TGMA Ariste of the Year Black Sherif

The first time I heard the song, I cried. I was in the studio recording my song, Stop Galamsey. Before we started, Abochi played the song and it touched me deeply. I think the album had been out for only about two days

Okyeame Kwame explained that the emotional depth of the lyrics, coupled with Black Sherif’s passionate delivery, left a lasting impression on him. He praised the young musician’s songwriting ability and distinctive vocal style, describing his music as deeply relatable and emotionally powerful.

Referring to one of the lyrics that resonated with him, the rapper said:

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If you see the light, remember I was with you’ Black Sherif’s music touches me in a different way. His songwriting style and his voice are very special

The veteran musician went on to describe Black Sherif as one of the few artistes currently inspiring him within Ghana’s music industry.

He added;

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame
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The artiste exciting me the most right now is Black Sherif. I genuinely love what he is doing,

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The comments further highlight Black Sherif’s growing influence within the Ghanaian music scene, with several respected industry figures continuing to applaud his artistry, storytelling ability, and emotional connection with listeners.

@orange.107.9 Black Sherif song titled: (so it goes) made me cry @Okyeame Kwame (Ghanaian musician) #kumasismusicleader #kumasitiktok🇬🇭 #viral #reactionvideo #trending ♬ original sound - Orange 107.9
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