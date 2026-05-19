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7 foods that can help fight acid reflux and heartburn naturally

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:16 - 19 May 2026
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Looking for heartburn relief? Discover seven foods that may help fight acid reflux naturally, and simple tips to ease symptoms.
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  • Bananas, ginger tea, watermelon, oatmeal, low-fat dairy, salmon, and salad greens can help calm the stomach and reduce heartburn symptoms.

  • Choosing low-acid, fibre-rich, and non-greasy foods may help prevent acid reflux flare-ups.

  • Eating smaller meals, avoiding late-night eating, and staying upright after meals can provide better heartburn relief.

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That burning feeling in your chest after eating can quickly turn a good day into an uncomfortable one. For many people, acid reflux and heartburn happen after eating spicy, oily, or acidic meals.

While medication may help in some cases, your diet also plays a major role in reducing symptoms. The good news? Some foods can help calm your stomach, reduce acid irritation, and provide heartburn relief naturally.

If acid reflux has become a frequent struggle, here are seven foods worth adding to your diet.

1. Dairy

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Low-fat dairy products such as yoghurt, skim milk, and low-fat cheese may help soothe irritation caused by stomach acid. They can also coat the stomach lining, offering temporary comfort during flare-ups. However, full-fat dairy may worsen symptoms in some people, so lighter options are usually a safer choice for heartburn relief.

READ ALSO: 10 food combinations you should never eat for better health

2. Ginger tea

Ginger Tea [Stylecraze]
Ginger Tea [Stylecraze]
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Ginger has long been known for its stomach-soothing properties. Drinking warm ginger tea may help reduce inflammation and calm the digestive system, making it a popular natural remedy for acid reflux. A mild cup of ginger tea after meals may ease discomfort, but avoid making it too strong, as excess ginger can irritate some people. Ginger can also help ease nausea.

READ ALSO: 10 low-calorie fruits you can enjoy without worrying about weight

3. Banana

banana
banana

Bananas are low in acid and gentle on the stomach, making them one of the best fruits for people dealing with reflux. They may help coat the lining of the oesophagus and reduce irritation caused by stomach acid. They also contain fibre, which supports healthy digestion.

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4. Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon is highly hydrating and naturally low in acid, making it a refreshing option for people struggling with heartburn. Its high water content may help dilute stomach acid and ease discomfort. Just be mindful of portion sizes, as overeating any food can trigger reflux.

READ ALSO: 7 foods that never expire: Best long shelf life, non-perishable foods to stock at home

5. Salmon

Salmon

Fatty and fried meats can trigger reflux symptoms, but salmon offers a healthier alternative. Rich in protein and healthy fats, salmon is less likely to aggravate acid reflux when grilled or baked instead of fried. Pairing it with vegetables instead of heavy sauces may make it even more stomach-friendly.

6. Salad greens

Leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach, and kale are low in acid and easy on the digestive system. Because they are naturally light, they are less likely to trigger reflux symptoms compared to spicy or greasy foods. Adding greens to meals may also improve overall digestion.

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READ ALSO: 5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than when cooked

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a heartburn-friendly breakfast choice because it is rich in fibre and helps absorb stomach acid. It can also keep you full longer, reducing overeating, which is a common trigger for reflux. For extra benefits, top your oatmeal with banana slices instead of acidic fruits.

READ ALSO: Here's why PCOS has been renamed PMOS and what it means for women

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Simple Heartburn Relief Tips

Alongside eating the right foods, small lifestyle changes can make a big difference:

  • Avoid lying down immediately after eating

  • Eat smaller portions instead of heavy meals

  • Reduce spicy, fried, and acidic foods

  • Avoid late-night eating before bed

  • Drink enough water throughout the day

While these foods may help ease symptoms, persistent or severe heartburn could be a sign of Gastroesophageal reflux disease and should be checked by a healthcare professional. Frequent reflux should not be ignored, especially if it affects daily life.

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