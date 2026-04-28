7 foods that never expire: Best long shelf life, non-perishable foods to stock at home
Have you ever opened your kitchen cabinet, picked up an item, and wondered, “Is this still safe to use?” You’re not alone. With food prices rising and many households trying to stretch every cedi, knowing which foods last a long time can make a real difference.
The truth is, some foods don’t spoil easily and can stay safe for years when stored properly. Many homes already keep these items without realising just how long they can last. Whether you're stocking your pantry, preparing for emergencies, or simply trying to reduce food waste, these long-lasting foods are worth keeping around.
Here are 10 foods that never expire or can last for many years.
1. Honey
Honey is often described as the only food that never truly spoils, and that’s not an exaggeration. Scientists have found jars of honey in ancient tombs that were still safe to eat thousands of years later. If you’ve ever noticed honey turning thick or forming crystals at the bottom of the jar, don’t panic — it hasn’t gone bad. That’s a natural process called crystallization.
Honey has very little moisture and contains natural substances that stop bacteria from growing. That’s why it stays safe for years.
How to Store It
Keep honey in a tightly sealed container
Store it at room temperature
If it hardens, place the jar in warm water to return it to liquid form
Honey is not just long-lasting — it’s also useful for sweetening tea, bread, porridge, and even soothing sore throats.
2. White Rice
White rice is a lifesaver in many households. Whether it’s for jollof, fried rice, or plain rice with stew, it’s one of the most reliable foods you can store. Unlike brown rice, white rice can last many years — even decades — if stored well. White rice has had its outer layers removed, which means fewer natural oils that can spoil over time.
How to Store It
Keep rice in airtight containers
Store in a cool, dry place
Protect it from insects and moisture
Having rice stored at home gives peace of mind, especially during periods when food prices suddenly increase.
3. Cornstarch
Cornstarch may not be used daily in every home, but when you need to thicken soups, sauces, or gravies, it becomes very useful. Many people don’t realise that cornstarch can last almost forever if kept dry. Cornstarch is very stable and doesn’t spoil easily unless moisture gets inside the container.
How to Store It
Keep in a sealed container
Store in a cool, dry place
Avoid exposing it to humidity
It’s a small ingredient, but having it available can make cooking easier when preparing sauces or stews.
4. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is popular in many kitchens and households. Apart from cooking, some people also use it for skin and hair care. Good-quality coconut oil can stay fresh for several years when stored properly. It contains saturated fats, which are more stable and less likely to spoil quickly compared to other oils.
How to Store It
Keep in a tightly closed jar
Store away from sunlight
Avoid allowing water to enter the container
If coconut oil starts smelling sour or unusual, that may be a sign it has gone bad.
5. Popcorn Kernels
Popcorn is a favorite snack in many homes, especially during movie nights. While popped popcorn can become stale quickly, unpopped kernels can last for years. That means you can store popcorn kernels and use them whenever you need a quick snack. Each kernel has a hard outer shell that protects the inside from spoilage.
How to Store It
Use airtight containers
Keep away from heat
Store in a dry area
Even after years, popcorn kernels can still pop well if they are stored properly.
6. Salt
Salt is a natural preservative that never spoils. Salt has been used for centuries to preserve food, and it doesn’t spoil at all. Whether you use it for cooking, seasoning, or preserving fish, salt is one of the most dependable kitchen items.
Salt does not support the growth of bacteria, making it naturally stable. Even if salt becomes lumpy, it is still safe to use.
7. Dried Beans
Dried beans are a common staple in many households because they are filling, affordable, and easy to store. Even after several years, dried beans can still be cooked and eaten safely. They contain very little moisture, which slows spoilage.
How to Store It
Keep in sealed containers
Store in dry areas
Soak longer when cooking older beans
Beans are an excellent source of protein, making them a smart food to keep in storage.
Conclusion
Keeping foods that last for years can help families save money, reduce waste, and stay prepared. During unexpected situations — like shortages, emergencies, or sudden price increases, these foods can make life easier. Still, it’s always wise to check stored food for signs like strange smells, mold, or moisture before using it.
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