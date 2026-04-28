7 foods that never expire: Best long shelf life, non-perishable foods to stock at home

This article explores 10 common foods that can last for years or almost never expire when stored properly. It explains why items like honey, white rice, coconut oil, and dried beans have long shelf lives, along with simple storage tips and practical reasons every home should keep them.

Have you ever opened your kitchen cabinet, picked up an item, and wondered, “Is this still safe to use?” You’re not alone. With food prices rising and many households trying to stretch every cedi, knowing which foods last a long time can make a real difference.

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The truth is, some foods don’t spoil easily and can stay safe for years when stored properly. Many homes already keep these items without realising just how long they can last. Whether you're stocking your pantry, preparing for emergencies, or simply trying to reduce food waste, these long-lasting foods are worth keeping around.

Here are 10 foods that never expire or can last for many years.

Honey

1. Honey

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Honey is often described as the only food that never truly spoils, and that’s not an exaggeration. Scientists have found jars of honey in ancient tombs that were still safe to eat thousands of years later. If you’ve ever noticed honey turning thick or forming crystals at the bottom of the jar, don’t panic — it hasn’t gone bad. That’s a natural process called crystallization.

Honey has very little moisture and contains natural substances that stop bacteria from growing. That’s why it stays safe for years.

How to Store It

Keep honey in a tightly sealed container

Store it at room temperature

If it hardens, place the jar in warm water to return it to liquid form



Honey is not just long-lasting — it’s also useful for sweetening tea, bread, porridge, and even soothing sore throats.

2. White Rice

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White rice

White rice is a lifesaver in many households. Whether it’s for jollof, fried rice, or plain rice with stew, it’s one of the most reliable foods you can store. Unlike brown rice, white rice can last many years — even decades — if stored well. White rice has had its outer layers removed, which means fewer natural oils that can spoil over time.

How to Store It

Keep rice in airtight containers

Store in a cool, dry place

Protect it from insects and moisture

Having rice stored at home gives peace of mind, especially during periods when food prices suddenly increase.

3. Cornstarch

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Cornstarch may not be used daily in every home, but when you need to thicken soups, sauces, or gravies, it becomes very useful. Many people don’t realise that cornstarch can last almost forever if kept dry. Cornstarch is very stable and doesn’t spoil easily unless moisture gets inside the container.

How to Store It

Keep in a sealed container

Store in a cool, dry place

Avoid exposing it to humidity

It’s a small ingredient, but having it available can make cooking easier when preparing sauces or stews.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is popular in many kitchens and households. Apart from cooking, some people also use it for skin and hair care. Good-quality coconut oil can stay fresh for several years when stored properly. It contains saturated fats, which are more stable and less likely to spoil quickly compared to other oils.

How to Store It

Keep in a tightly closed jar

Store away from sunlight

Avoid allowing water to enter the container

If coconut oil starts smelling sour or unusual, that may be a sign it has gone bad.

5. Popcorn Kernels

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Popcorn Kernels

Popcorn is a favorite snack in many homes, especially during movie nights. While popped popcorn can become stale quickly, unpopped kernels can last for years. That means you can store popcorn kernels and use them whenever you need a quick snack. Each kernel has a hard outer shell that protects the inside from spoilage.

How to Store It

Use airtight containers

Keep away from heat

Store in a dry area



Even after years, popcorn kernels can still pop well if they are stored properly.

6. Salt

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An image of a brown bowl with salt ( Hotpot.ai )

Salt is a natural preservative that never spoils. Salt has been used for centuries to preserve food, and it doesn’t spoil at all. Whether you use it for cooking, seasoning, or preserving fish, salt is one of the most dependable kitchen items.

Salt does not support the growth of bacteria, making it naturally stable. Even if salt becomes lumpy, it is still safe to use.

7. Dried Beans

Dried Beans

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Dried beans are a common staple in many households because they are filling, affordable, and easy to store. Even after several years, dried beans can still be cooked and eaten safely. They contain very little moisture, which slows spoilage.

How to Store It

Keep in sealed containers

Store in dry areas

Soak longer when cooking older beans

Beans are an excellent source of protein, making them a smart food to keep in storage.

Conclusion