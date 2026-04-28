Top 10 largest and busiest airports in West Africa (2026)

Discover the top 10 busiest airports in West Africa in 2026, with Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport leading, followed by major hubs in Accra and Abuja.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport ranks as the busiest airport in West Africa, handling the highest passenger traffic in 2026.

Kotoka International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport are among the top hubs driving regional and international connectivity.

Rapid growth in West Africa’s aviation sector is being fuelled by economic expansion, tourism, and increased global travel links.

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West Africa’s aviation sector is expanding at a steady pace, driven by population growth, stronger economies, and increased global connectivity. From business travel linked to Nigeria’s oil industry to tourism flows in countries such as The Gambia and Ghana, airports across the region are rapidly evolving into major international gateways.

Here is a closer look at the 10 largest and busiest airports in West Africa in 2026, and the roles they play in shaping regional air travel.

10. Freetown International Airport (Sierra Leone)

Freetown International Airport, widely known as Lungi Airport, remains Sierra Leone’s main international gateway. Positioned across the Sierra Leone River from Freetown, access to the city typically involves a ferry, water taxi, or helicopter journey, a feature that sets it apart from most airports globally.

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Passenger numbers have gradually increased in recent years, supported by foreign investment in sectors such as mining and infrastructure. Although challenges remain, ongoing upgrades are expected to enhance capacity and improve the overall travel experience.

9. Roberts International Airport (Liberia)

Roberts International Airport serves as Liberia’s primary link to the international community. Located about 60 kilometres from Monrovia, it plays a key role in facilitating travel for investors, aid agencies, and business professionals.

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Named after Joseph Jenkins Roberts, the airport has undergone improvements, including runway rehabilitation and terminal expansion, reflecting Liberia’s efforts to strengthen global trade ties.

8. Banjul International Airport (The Gambia)

Banjul International Airport is central to The Gambia’s tourism-driven economy. Originally built during the Second World War, it now serves as a seasonal hub for European travellers.

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During peak holiday periods, charter flights from countries such as the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands significantly boost traffic, supporting the country’s coastal tourism industry.

7. Cadjehoun Airport (Benin)

Cadjehoun Airport, officially known as Cardinal Bernardin Gantin International Airport, is a vital hub in Francophone West Africa.

Its strategic location in Cotonou allows it to serve neighbouring landlocked countries, including Niger and Burkina Faso, making it an important centre for both passenger and cargo movement within the region.

6. Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport (Ivory Coast)

Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport is regarded as one of the most modern airports in West Africa. It serves as a hub for Air Côte d’Ivoire and connects the region to major global destinations.

Ivory Coast’s economic stability has contributed to rising passenger traffic, with continued investment reinforcing the airport’s growing influence.

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5. Port Harcourt International Airport (Nigeria)

Port Harcourt International Airport plays a key role in business travel within Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta.

The presence of multinational energy firms ensures steady traffic, while recent renovations have improved passenger facilities and strengthened its role in cargo transport.

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4. Blaise Diagne International Airport (Senegal)

Blaise Diagne International Airport, opened in 2017, is among the most advanced aviation facilities in the region.

Designed to handle millions of passengers annually, it offers direct connections to Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, positioning Senegal as a growing aviation hub.

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3. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Nigeria)

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Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport serves Nigeria’s capital and is a major centre for diplomatic and government travel.

Its role as a domestic and international transit hub has been strengthened by recent infrastructure upgrades, improving efficiency and reliability.

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2. Kotoka International Airport (Ghana)

Kotoka International Airport is widely recognised for its efficiency and modern facilities. As Ghana’s main aviation gateway, it connects Accra to destinations across Africa, Europe, and North America.

The addition of Terminal 3 has significantly enhanced passenger capacity, reinforcing its status as a leading regional hub.

Kotoka International Airport

1. Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Nigeria)

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Murtala Muhammed International Airport remains the busiest airport in West Africa. Located in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, it handles millions of passengers each year.

Despite congestion challenges, ongoing expansion projects aim to improve efficiency and maintain its position as the region’s top aviation hub.