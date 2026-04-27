NPP sympathiser Prince David Osei blasts Mahama, says his tenure is defined by ‘dumsor’

Actor Prince David Osei has taken a swipe at President John Mahama over persistent dumsor and high electricity tariffs, sparking fresh debate about Ghana’s energy challenges.

Prince David Osei has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over Ghana’s ongoing dumsor challenges.

He argued that Mahama’s tenure, both past (2012–2016) and present (2024–2026), has been consistently marked by power outages.

The actor also raised concerns about high electricity tariffs, insisting that Ghanaians deserve better despite the country’s energy struggles.

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Ghanaian actor and known NPP sympathiser, Prince David Osei, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over the country’s ongoing power challenges, commonly referred to as dumsor.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor argued that the President’s name has, over time, become closely associated with persistent power outages in Ghana.

Prince David Osei calls out President John Mahama over recurring dumsor and high electricity costs in Ghana.

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He pointed to the 2012–2016 energy crisis, which significantly disrupted homes and businesses across the country, and compared it to the current 2024–2026 period. According to him, both periods have been characterised by recurring power supply issues.

It is now fair to say that the name Mahama has become synonymous with dumsor. From the 2012–2016 power crisis, which crippled homes and businesses nationwide, to the 2024–2026 period, every tenure of President Mahama has been heavily marked by dumsor. Yet, despite this painful history and its well-documented economic and social impact, electricity tariffs remain excessively high

He further stressed that the situation is unacceptable, insisting that citizens deserve improved conditions.

Ghanaians deserve better than this. Please, Mr President, we deserve better

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His remarks come amid growing public concern over the reliability of electricity supply and the rising cost of power, with many calling for sustainable solutions to address the country’s energy challenges.