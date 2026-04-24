Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko enstooled as chief in Adamorobe

Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has been enstooled as a traditional leader in Adamorobe in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko has been enstooled as a chief in Adamorobe, Eastern Region.

He was given the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II during a traditional ceremony led by local elders.

The installation has gained public attention, with many Ghanaians congratulating him on his new traditional leadership role.

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Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, widely known for his roles as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has officially been enstooled as a traditional leader in the community of Adamorobe in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The respected actor was installed during a customary ceremony led by elders and traditional authorities of Adamorobe.

Mikki Osei Berko enstooled as chief in Adamorobe

He was given the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II, marking his acceptance into the local leadership structure as an acting chief.

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The enstoolment followed long-held traditional rites, symbolising his new role in serving and supporting the development of the community.

During the installation, Mikki Osei Berko was dressed in a traditional “fugu” outfit paired with shorts, reflecting cultural authenticity and respect for tradition.

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In a viral video from the ceremony, he was guided by elders to sit on the stool three separate times. As part of the customary rites, ritual powder was also sprinkled on him, in line with traditional practices associated with enstoolment in the region.

The ceremony quickly gained attention online after clips from the event surfaced on social media.

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise and admiration, while others congratulated the actor for his new role in traditional leadership.

The development sparked widespread discussion, particularly among fans of the actor and those interested in Ghanaian culture and chieftaincy systems.

Actor expresses gratitude following the installation, Mikki Osei Berko expressed appreciation to God, the elders of Adamorobe, and the people of Ghana for the honour bestowed on him.

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