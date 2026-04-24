Advertisement

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko enstooled as chief in Adamorobe

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:55 - 24 April 2026
Mikki Osei Berko enstooled as chief in Adamorobe
Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has been enstooled as a traditional leader in Adamorobe in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.
Advertisement

  • Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko has been enstooled as a chief in Adamorobe, Eastern Region.

  • He was given the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II during a traditional ceremony led by local elders.

  • The installation has gained public attention, with many Ghanaians congratulating him on his new traditional leadership role.

Advertisement

Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, widely known for his roles as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has officially been enstooled as a traditional leader in the community of Adamorobe in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The respected actor was installed during a customary ceremony led by elders and traditional authorities of Adamorobe.

Mikki Osei Berko enstooled as chief in Adamorobe

He was given the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II, marking his acceptance into the local leadership structure as an acting chief.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Odo Broni sues Team Legal Queen Emma for defamation, demands GH¢10 million in damages

The enstoolment followed long-held traditional rites, symbolising his new role in serving and supporting the development of the community.

During the installation, Mikki Osei Berko was dressed in a traditional “fugu” outfit paired with shorts, reflecting cultural authenticity and respect for tradition.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy reveals he wanted to become a soldier before choosing music career

Advertisement

In a viral video from the ceremony, he was guided by elders to sit on the stool three separate times. As part of the customary rites, ritual powder was also sprinkled on him, in line with traditional practices associated with enstoolment in the region.

The ceremony quickly gained attention online after clips from the event surfaced on social media.

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise and admiration, while others congratulated the actor for his new role in traditional leadership.

The development sparked widespread discussion, particularly among fans of the actor and those interested in Ghanaian culture and chieftaincy systems.

Actor expresses gratitude following the installation, Mikki Osei Berko expressed appreciation to God, the elders of Adamorobe, and the people of Ghana for the honour bestowed on him.

Advertisement

He noted his readiness to serve the community and contribute meaningfully in his new position.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list
News
25.04.2026
50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list
Major power setback for 4 West African countries as Ghana suspends electricity exports after Akosombo fire
News
25.04.2026
Major power setback for 4 West African countries as Ghana suspends electricity exports after Akosombo fire
'Let Arteta win the league' - Some Arsenal fans plead with Pep Guardiola amid title race twist
Sports
25.04.2026
'Let Arteta win the league' - Some Arsenal fans plead with Pep Guardiola amid title race twist
The silent thief of sight: How glaucoma steals vision without warning signs
Lifestyle
25.04.2026
The silent thief of sight: How glaucoma steals vision without warning signs
'My study abroad in Ghana was life-changing' — NASA Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch praises Ghana experience
News
25.04.2026
'My study abroad in Ghana was life-changing' — NASA Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch praises Ghana experience
'One in every 2 Ghanaian women aged 20-49, overweight' – Nutritionist warns of ‘growing epidemic'
News
25.04.2026
'One in every 2 Ghanaian women aged 20-49, overweight' – Nutritionist warns of ‘growing epidemic'