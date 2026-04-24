Stonebwoy reveals he wanted to become a soldier before choosing music career
Stonebwoy revealed that he once dreamed of becoming a soldier because of his love for discipline and the military lifestyle.
He said careers like law and medicine are prestigious, but his personal interest was strongly drawn to the military.
The musician added that although he faced some early challenges with his father, his parents did not force him into any career choice.
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that before becoming a successful musician, he once dreamed of joining the military because of his love for discipline and order.
Speaking about his early ambitions in an interview shared online, the award-winning artiste said careers like being a lawyer and a doctor are respected, but his personal interest was always drawn to the military lifestyle.
I believe if I became a lawyer, it is prestigious, and if I became a doctor, it's also prestigious, but then I didn't. Personally, I would love to be a soldier because I love the uniform and the discipline that come with it, he said.
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According to him, the structured nature of military life fascinated him from a young age. He explained that his upbringing played a major role in shaping his love for discipline and order.
It fascinates me to be in the military. I love that because I'm one person who was grown like that. I think the influence was right there—the discipline, I love discipline, the orderliness, he added.
Stonebwoy also shared that although his parents did not force him into any specific career path, he faced a few challenges with his father when he was younger.
My parents did not actually push or force me, especially my mom. As the days went along and times were changing and I was becoming what I was becoming, I had a little hurdles with my dad at first, but it is what it is—you can't stop what it's supposed to be, he explained
The musician noted that if he had truly decided to become a doctor, he believes nothing would have stopped him from pursuing that path.
If I was to become a doctor, I'm not sure anybody could have stopped me, he said.
Today, Stonebwoy is widely known for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.
Watch video below:
“I would have loved to be a soldier because I love the uniforms and the discipline that come with it” — Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy pic.twitter.com/JHgP4lZSuz— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 23, 2026