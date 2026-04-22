Agradaa donates GH¢100 each to 101 inmates of Nsawam female prison (video)

Nana Agradaa donates GH¢101,000 to female inmates of Nsawam Prison after her release, marking her post-prison outreach following a reduced sentence for fraud-related convictions.

Nana Agradaa donates GH¢101,000 to female inmates of Nsawam Prison after her release, marking her post-prison outreach following a reduced sentence for fraud-related convictions.

Nana Agradaa donates GH¢101,000 to female inmates of Nsawam Prison after her release, marking her post-prison outreach following a reduced sentence for fraud-related convictions.

Nana Agradaa donates GH¢10,100 to 101 female inmates at Nsawam Prison, with each inmate receiving GH¢100.

The gesture marks 40 days after her release from prison following a reduced sentence for fraud-related charges.

She says the donation is part of her outreach efforts and support for inmates she previously ministered to.

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Founder and Lead Preacher of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has donated GH¢10,100 to female inmates of the Nsawam Prison.

The gesture was to mark forty (40) days after her release. According to her, the amount will be shared at GH¢100 each for the 101 inmates to support their upkeep.

In a video shared by Edhub on X (formerly Twitter), Nana Agradaa said:

“Today we are here because as a prison preacher, I was here some time ago and by God’s grace I have been released, so I am here with my prayer towers and my husband to support my colleagues who I left here.”

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Photos of Founder and Lead Preacher of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa

She added:

“They are about a total of 101 inmates so we are donating 101,000 cedis for them to share 100 cedis each to buy water and if God permits, we will be here another time to help.”

The gesture comes as part of her post-release outreach activities.

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Nana Agradaa has donated GHS100 each to 101 female inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to mark 40 days since her release from custody, following a court ruling that overturned her 15-year sentence. pic.twitter.com/dPRCALZ2l0 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 21, 2026

Agradaa regained her freedom on 3 March 2026 after serving nine months in prison, equivalent to two-thirds of her revised sentence, under Ghana’s remission provisions.

Her legal troubles began in July 2025, when an Accra Circuit Court found her guilty on multiple counts, including defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertising.

The charges stemmed from a so-called money-doubling scheme she allegedly promoted during church services at her Weija-based ministry, where congregants were promised extraordinary financial returns that never materialised.

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Although she was initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, the ruling was later reviewed. On 5 February 2026, the Amasaman High Court upheld her conviction but deemed the original sentence excessive.