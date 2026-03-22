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Agradaa kneels at Opambour's church to apologise to Pres. Mahama

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 20:15 - 22 March 2026
Agradaa spotted kneeling to apologise to President John Mahama over past utterances
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Self-styled evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah has publicly apologised to President John Dramani Mahama for past remarks she described as unpleasant and inappropriate.

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The apology took place at Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's church, where Nana Agradaa was seen kneeling as she expressed deep remorse over her earlier statements about the President.

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In a video circulating on social media on March 22, 2026, Nana Agradaa visibly moved by tears went on her knees in what appeared to be an emotional gesture of regret, asking for forgiveness for comments she had previously made against President Mahama.

I am on my knees pleading that you forgive me, Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama. Please forgive me for every word I have spoken against you and all government officials. Please forgive me for my actions and inactions. Please have mercy on me.
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She also extended her apology to the general public, particularly those she had offended, as well as to religious leaders across the country.

To all Ghanaians and all pastors, please have mercy on me and forgive me. To all those I insulted, please forgive me. Forgive me and remember me in your prayers so that the task God has given me will end well. Thank you for showing me mercy.

Agradaa has stated that her release from prison was divinely orchestrated through the intervention of Prophet Opambour. 

Speaking at his church, she revealed that she asked her husband to seek his help while she was in prison. She said divine revelation made itclearer release that her release was tied to the prophet's intervention.

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Watch Video Below:

@agradaaba_gyemeso

Finally Evangelist Mrs Asiamah Apologizes to the Government of the land

♬ original sound - Abdirizak.O.M
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