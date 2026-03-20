Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale share a hug on stage after President Mahama's request(Video)

Ghana’s long-standing dancehall rivalry took an unexpected turn when Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared a rare on-stage embrace at a high-profile fundraising event for the Black Stars.

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The moment, which quickly drew cheers from the audience, was reportedly prompted by a direct appeal from John Dramani Mahama, who was present at the event held on Friday, March 20, 2026, in support of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Hosting the evening, media personality Berla Mundi relayed the president’s request to the crowd and the artistes.

“Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment. This is a request from Mr President, so you can look at him. I’m not the one asking for it,” she clarified, drawing laughter and anticipation from the audience.

On stage alongside co-host Nathaniel Attoh, the two artistes, whose rivalry dates back to their infamous clash at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards—initially appeared hesitant. However, with the spotlight on them and the president watching closely, they eventually stepped forward and exchanged a brief hug, patting each other on the back.

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Seated among dignitaries, including Sports Minister Kofi Adams and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, President Mahama applauded the gesture as the auditorium erupted in excitement.

Following the embrace, both artistes acknowledged the president with a salute, marking a symbolic moment of unity -however brief- between two of Ghana’s most influential music figures.

While it remains to be seen whether the gesture signals a thaw in their long-standing feud, the moment has already captured public attention, offering fans a rare glimpse of reconciliation on one of Ghana’s biggest stages.

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