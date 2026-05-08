Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash | Photo via Getty Images

Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash | Photo via Getty Images

Real Madrid fined Valverde and Tchouaméni €500k each.

Decision follows reported training ground clash.

Both players apologised and accepted sanctions.

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Real Madrid CF has confirmed internal disciplinary action against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a reported altercation that caused serious tension within the squad.

In an official statement, the club announced that both players appeared before an appointed investigator, where they expressed remorse, apologised to each other, and extended apologies to the club, teammates, coaching staff, and fans.

Both players also accepted responsibility and made themselves available for any sanctions deemed appropriate by the club.

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Following the internal proceedings, Real Madrid imposed a €500,000 fine on each player, formally concluding the disciplinary process.

🚨 BREAKING: Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde have been FINED for €1M total by Real Madrid, €500k each.



NO sporting measures against the two players after they apologised. 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 pic.twitter.com/jUudpjoZOH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2026

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Background to the Incident

The decision follows reports of escalating tension inside the Real Madrid dressing room, with Spanish media, including Marca, describing a serious confrontation between Valverde and Tchouaméni at the club’s Valdebebas training facility.

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According to reports, the altercation quickly intensified, prompting urgent intervention from teammates and technical staff to separate the players and restore order. The situation was reportedly serious enough to trigger an emergency internal meeting involving club officials in an attempt to prevent further escalation.

Sources suggest the confrontation marked one of the most significant internal disputes in recent seasons, reflecting rising tension within the squad amid a demanding campaign.

Valverde later issued a statement downplaying the incident, attributing the situation to competitive frustration and fatigue during a high-pressure period of the season.