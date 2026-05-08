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Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:32 - 08 May 2026
Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash | Photo via Getty Images
Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash | Photo via Getty Images
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  • Real Madrid fined Valverde and Tchouaméni €500k each.

  • Decision follows reported training ground clash.

  • Both players apologised and accepted sanctions.

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Real Madrid CF has confirmed internal disciplinary action against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a reported altercation that caused serious tension within the squad.

In an official statement, the club announced that both players appeared before an appointed investigator, where they expressed remorse, apologised to each other, and extended apologies to the club, teammates, coaching staff, and fans.

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Both players also accepted responsibility and made themselves available for any sanctions deemed appropriate by the club.

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Following the internal proceedings, Real Madrid imposed a €500,000 fine on each player, formally concluding the disciplinary process.

READ ALSO: 7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history

Background to the Incident

The decision follows reports of escalating tension inside the Real Madrid dressing room, with Spanish media, including Marca, describing a serious confrontation between Valverde and Tchouaméni at the club’s Valdebebas training facility.

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According to reports, the altercation quickly intensified, prompting urgent intervention from teammates and technical staff to separate the players and restore order. The situation was reportedly serious enough to trigger an emergency internal meeting involving club officials in an attempt to prevent further escalation.

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Sources suggest the confrontation marked one of the most significant internal disputes in recent seasons, reflecting rising tension within the squad amid a demanding campaign.

Valverde later issued a statement downplaying the incident, attributing the situation to competitive frustration and fatigue during a high-pressure period of the season.

The club has since moved to close the matter internally, enforcing financial penalties and restoring order within the dressing room.

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Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash | Photo via Getty Images
Sports
08.05.2026
Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouameni €500k each after dressing room clash