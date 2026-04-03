10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank

Africa is a continent of breathtaking diversity — ancient civilizations, sweeping savannahs, tropical coastlines, vibrant cultures, and world-class wildlife. The good news for Ghanaians is that exploring it does not require a fat travel budget.

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As of 2026, Ghanaian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 49 countries and territories globally, with most located right here on the African continent.

Thanks to ECOWAS protocols and bilateral agreements, Ghanaians can travel freely within West Africa — including Togo, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Mali — often for up to 90 days, needing only a valid passport and proof of return.

Whether you are a first-time traveller, a solo adventurer, or simply want to see more of the continent without emptying your account, this guide highlights ten affordable African destinations for Ghanaians — covering costs, attractions, and tips to make every cedi count.

1. Rwanda

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Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda, “The Land of a Thousand Hills,” is one of Africa’s safest and cleanest countries, offering incredible value at just $21/day. Guesthouses outside Kigali cost around $18/night, and local meals of grilled meats, beans, and plantains go for $2–4. Affordable buses connect major attractions, from hiking Mount Bisoke to exploring the scenic Congo Nile Trail along Lake Kivu.

Visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial and relaxing at budget-friendly Lake Kivu guesthouses is also possible. Ghanaians enter Rwanda visa-free, making it an easy, inexpensive East African escape.

2. Ethiopia

Danakil Depression, Ethiopia

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Ethiopia is a culturally and historically rich destination that is extremely budget-friendly. Daily expenses start at $20, with street food and local restaurants offering meals for a few dollars.

Transport by shared taxis and minibuses costs under $1. Must-see spots include the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, the Simien Mountains, Axum ruins, Addis Ababa’s National Museum (home of Lucy), and Merkato market, one of Africa’s largest open-air markets. Ethiopia is perfect for Ghanaians seeking history, culture, and affordability.

3. Togo

Togo

Togo is Ghana’s closest international destination, accessible by road in just a few hours. ECOWAS allows visa-free travel for up to 90 days. Lomé, the capital, boasts a charming beachfront, colonial architecture, vibrant craft markets, and affordable local cuisine.

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Bush taxis provide cheap transport, while northern attractions like the UNESCO-listed Koutammakou landscape — home to the Batammariba people — offer authentic cultural experiences nearly free of charge.

4. Morocco

Morocco | Photo via Africa.com

Morocco sits at Africa’s crossroads, offering colorful medinas, souks, and Sahara dunes at budget prices. Street food costs $2, museum entries $1–2, and hostels start at $10/night. Cities like Fez and Chefchaouen provide affordable accommodations and free or low-cost attractions. Morocco is visa-free for Ghanaians, making it a visually stunning, accessible North African destination.

5. Egypt

Egypt

Egypt combines iconic sights with low costs. Dorm beds start at $7/night, meals cost $1–3, and local transport is cheap. Street foods like Koshari and Taameya are filling and affordable. Explore the Nile Corniche in Aswan or markets like Khan El-Khalili for free. Entrance to pyramids and the Valley of the Kings is $10–20. History lovers on a budget will find Egypt unbeatable.

6. Tanzania

Languages spoken in Tanzania [Diplomatist]

Tanzania offers wildlife, beaches, and adventure at accessible prices. Meals cost $2–6, safaris in Ngorongoro are cheaper than elsewhere, and Zanzibar provides affordable beachfront guesthouses. Stone Town’s streets are packed with cheap food and lodging. Whether hiking Kilimanjaro, watching the Serengeti migration, or relaxing on Zanzibar’s beaches, Tanzania is budget-friendly and visa-free for Ghanaians.

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7. Mozambique

Mozambique

Mozambique remains underrated and affordable. Enjoy pristine beaches, fresh seafood, and relaxed towns by staying in guesthouses and using local minibuses (“chapas”).

The Quirimbas Archipelago and Bazaruto Islands offer tropical paradise without high prices. Visa-free for Ghanaians, Mozambique also offers a distinct Portuguese-influenced culture and excellent diving opportunities.

8. Senegal

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Senegal is vibrant and accessible. Dakar’s music, markets, and street food are cheap, and Ghanaians can travel visa-free for 90 days. Beyond the capital, Saly offers affordable beach resorts, while Goree Island — a UNESCO World Heritage site — is reachable by ferry for just a few dollars. Local transport is extremely cheap, and Senegalese hospitality ensures a welcoming experience.

9. Malawi

Mount Mulanje, Malawi

Malawi is one of Africa’s most affordable destinations. Guesthouses, buses, and local meals cost next to nothing. Lake Malawi, with sandy beaches and clear waters, offers diving (~$45), boat rides, and hiking opportunities. Visa-free entry and a relaxed atmosphere make Malawi perfect for connecting with locals and exploring at a slow, budget-friendly pace.

10. South Africa

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Canal Walk – Cape Town, South Africa via www.capetowndaytours.co.za

South Africa offers extensive world-class experiences at surprisingly low prices. Dorm beds in Cape Town cost $12–15. Attractions like Table Mountain, Cape Winelands, Kruger Park, and the Garden Route are well-priced. The tourism infrastructure ensures competitive prices, and visa-free entry makes South Africa ideal for first-time or bucket-list trips.