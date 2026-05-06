Carlos Queiroz names 23 players for the international friendly against Mexico

Coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 23-man Ghana squad for a friendly against Mexico on May 22, 2026.

The squad includes returning stars Majeed Ashimeru and Felix Afena-Gyan, alongside European-based players from clubs like Barcelona B, Birmingham City, and Ajax FC.

Medeama SC's Salim Adams leads the home-based players, which also include Razak Simpson and others from the Ghana Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 23-man squad for Ghana's upcoming international friendly against Mexico, blending European-based stars with home-grown talent and promising U-23 players eyeing a spot at the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers.

The squad features a strong mix of players drawn from the domestic Ghana Premier League and top European clubs, all carefully monitored by the technical team ahead of a busy international calendar.

Notable Returns and Key Inclusions

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru makes a welcome return to the Black Stars fold after a lengthy injury absence. A persistent muscle problem had severely limited his game time at both club and national levels, but he is now fit and ready to stake his claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MUST READ: Over 12 million fans sign online petition against Mbappé as tension in Real Madrid escalates

Felix Afena-Gyan also earns a recall, with his last Black Stars outing coming in May last year when he featured against Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup in London.

European-Based Stars in the Squad

Several players plying their trade across Europe have been rewarded with call-ups:

Abdul Aziz Issah – Barcelona B

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ebenezer Annan – AS Saint-Étienne

Ibrahim Osman – Birmingham City

READ ALSO: Saka sends Arsenal to glory as Gunners storm into Champions League final after Atletico battle

Paul Reverson – Ajax FC

Home-Based Players Shine

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana Premier League leaders Medeama SC contribute key midfielder Salim Adams, who captains the home-based contingent. He is joined by Heart of Lions' Ebenezer Abban, Dreams FC's Ebenezer Adade, and Nations FC skipper Razak Simpson.

Match Details

Ghana travels to Mexico for the international friendly on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Full Squad