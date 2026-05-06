Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]

Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]

Over 12 million fans sign online petition against Mbappé as tension in Real Madrid escalates

A growing online petition against Kylian Mbappé highlights rising tensions at Real Madrid, with fans expressing frustration over recent controversies and team struggles.

An online petition against Kylian Mbappé has gained massive traction among Real Madrid fans, reflecting growing dissatisfaction.

The backlash follows controversy over Mbappé’s off-field actions during injury recovery and reports of tension within the dressing room.

Despite fan unrest, the club has not indicated any immediate action, with Mbappé’s camp defending his commitment.

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An online petition calling for the departure of Kylian Mbappé has gained significant traction among Real Madrid supporters, highlighting growing unrest around the club amid a difficult season.

READ ALSO: Mbappe camp responds to criticism over Italy trip during injury recovery

Reports indicate that the petition, circulating widely on social media, has attracted over 12 million signatures within a short period, reflecting mounting frustration among fans over recent developments involving the French forward.

The backlash intensified after Mbappé travelled to Sardinia during a recovery period from a hamstring injury, a move that drew criticism from supporters and Spanish media questioning his commitment at a crucial stage of the campaign.

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🚨The MBAPPE OUT petition has gotten over 10 million signatures in the last 24 hours.



It’s on track to be the most signed petition in history. pic.twitter.com/dT8yuya2Fv — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) May 6, 2026

The situation has been compounded by reports of internal tensions, including an alleged disagreement with coaching staff during training, as well as suggestions of unease within the dressing room.

READ ALSO: Saka sends Arsenal to glory as Gunners storm into Champions League final after Atletico battle

Despite the criticism, Mbappé’s representatives have defended his actions, insisting his recovery was being managed under club supervision and that his commitment to the team remains intact.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a challenging season for Real Madrid. The club is trailing rivals Barcelona in La Liga and has already exited the UEFA Champions League, factors that have heightened scrutiny on key players, including Mbappé.

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While the forward remains the club’s leading scorer, fan dissatisfaction appears to have shifted from on-field performance to perceived attitude and ‘ego’ off-field decisions.

The rapid growth of the petition echoes a wave of discontent among sections of the fan base. Early figures suggested over one million signatures within 24 hours, with numbers continuing to rise.

While such petitions rarely dictate club policy, they often reveal deeper issues within fan sentiment and can influence the atmosphere around a player and the team.