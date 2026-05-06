Man arrested as Man City, Everton condemn racist abuse of Semenyo and Guéhi

A fan has been arrested after alleged racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo during Everton vs Manchester City, with both clubs condemning the incident and supporting affected players.

A supporter was arrested during the Everton vs Manchester City game after alleged racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo.

Everton confirmed the suspect has been bailed with restrictions, while Manchester City condemned the incident.

City also revealed that Marc Guéhi was subjected to racist abuse on social media after the match.

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A supporter has been arrested following an alleged racist incident during the Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City, as both clubs strongly condemned abuse directed at players.

Everton confirmed that a 71-year-old man was detained during Monday evening’s 3-3 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium after reports of racist abuse aimed at an opposition player, understood to be Antoine Semenyo.

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In a statement, Everton said:

A supporter was arrested, following reports of racist abuse directed towards an opposition player.

The club added:

Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

He has since been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium.

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Everton emphasised that the club has a zero-tolerance stance against racism. Manchester City also issued a strong response, condemning the incident and expressing support for Semenyo.

“Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match,” the club said.

The club added:

We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.

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The club also revealed that another player, Marc Guéhi, was targeted with racist abuse online following the match.

We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guéhi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.

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The incident adds to a growing list of cases of racism in football, both inside stadiums and on social media platforms.

In recent seasons, players across the Premier League have repeatedly been subjected to abuse, prompting stronger enforcement measures by clubs, police and governing bodies.

Responsible authorities have increasingly taken legal action against offenders, with stadium bans and criminal charges becoming more common in efforts to deter such behaviour.

Everton confirmed it will continue to cooperate with investigators and take further action if necessary, while Manchester City reiterated its commitment to supporting affected players.

We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.

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