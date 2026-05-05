Gibbs-White and Sánchez share aftermath of horror collision (photos)

Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sánchez show stitched-up faces after a horror collision during Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, with Forest securing a 3-1 win.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sánchez suffered facial injuries after a heavy collision during Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White later showed stitches on his face following the clash, while both players received medical treatment and were substituted.

Nottingham Forest went on to win 3-1, boosting their position ahead of a crucial Europa League semi-final.

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Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sanchez have revealed the extent of their facial injuries sustained following a heavy collision during Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League.

The incident occurred in the second half at Stamford Bridge when both players challenged for a loose ball, resulting in a forceful clash of heads that left both requiring medical attention.

Gibbs-White was later substituted in the 66th minute with a deep cut, while Sánchez was also forced off.

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After the match, Gibbs-White shared images on social media showing stitches running from his forehead down toward his nose, alongside visible swelling and bruising.

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Despite the injury, he appeared in good spirits as he celebrated Forest’s important win. On the flip side, Robert Sanchez did the same, sending a mesage of support to Gibbs-White.

The midfielder had made an impact off the bench, providing an assist as Forest secured a crucial 3-1 victory, one that strengthened their position in the league and moved them further clear of the relegation zone.

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For Gibbs-White, the injury has raised concerns for Forest ahead of their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash later this week.

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Manager Vitor Pereira expressed hope that Gibbs-White could recover in time, noting that although the cut was serious, the player remained responsive after the incident.

Medical staff are now fighting to ensure the England international is fit for the decisive fixture, with Forest holding a narrow advantage going into the second leg.

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