Top 10 youngest billionaires in Africa: Forbes Africa 2026 rankings

Mohammed Dewji (left), Femi Otedola (middle), and Patrice Motsepe (right)

Mohammed Dewji (left), Femi Otedola (middle), and Patrice Motsepe (right)

Forbes Africa 2026 ranks the continent’s top 10 youngest billionaires, highlighting major wealth holders in sectors such as cement, energy, telecoms, mining and real estate across Africa’s leading economies.

Forbes Africa 2026 ranks the continent’s 10 youngest billionaires across sectors like energy, mining, telecoms, real estate and manufacturing.

Mohammed Dewji is the youngest on the list, while Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest overall.

The rankings highlight growing wealth concentration among industrialists driving major African economies.

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Africa’s billionaire class continues to expand, with leading entrepreneurs building vast fortunes across cement, energy, telecoms, real estate and manufacturing.

According to Forbes Africa 2026 rankings, these are the continent’s youngest billionaires shaping economic growth and industrial development.

1. Mohammed Dewji

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Mohammed Dewji is Africa’s youngest billionaire on the list. Image via www.weforum.org

$2.1 Billion | Age: 50 | Diversified

Mohammed Dewji is Africa’s youngest billionaire on the list. He is the CEO of METL, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.

The group operates across textiles, flour milling, beverages and edible oils in multiple African countries.

He is Tanzania’s only billionaire and has pledged to donate at least half his wealth through the Giving Pledge. He ranks 14th in Africa.

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2. Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola built his wealth in commodities before moving into energy. Image via african.business

$1.3 Billion | Age: 63 | Energy and Utilities

Femi Otedola built his wealth in commodities before moving into energy.

He previously sold a majority stake in Geregu Power but retains a minority share.

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He also holds investments in banking and owns properties across major global cities. He ranks 22nd in Africa.

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3. Patrice Motsepe

South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and CAF President

$4.3 Billion | Age: 64 | Mining

South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals.

He also has interests in private equity, financial services and football, including ownership of Mamelodi Sundowns. He ranks as the 8th richest man in Africa.

4. Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour is a shareholder in family-owned conglomerate Mansour Group, which was founded by his father. His brothers Mohamed and Youssef are also billionaires and part owners of Mansour Group.

$1.4 Billion | Age: 64 | Diversified

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Yasseen Mansour is a key shareholder in the Mansour Group, a major Egyptian conglomerate with interests in automotive distribution and heavy equipment.

He also chairs Palm Hills Developments. He ranks 20th in Africa.

5. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates. Image via thebossnewspapers.com

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$11.2 Billion | Age: 65 | Cement and Sugar

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates. His interests span cement, sugar and food production.

He owns major stakes in BUA Cement and BUA Foods. He ranks 3rd in Africa.

6. Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris leads OCI, a major global fertilizer producer, and holds investments in construction, sports and global brands including Adidas

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$9.6 Billion | Age: 65 | Construction and Investments Nassef Sawiris leads OCI, a major global fertilizer producer, and holds investments in construction, sports and global brands including Adidas.

He also co-owns Premier League club Aston Villa. He ranks 5th in Africa.

7. Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa built Econet Wireless into a major telecoms and fintech group across Africa.

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$2.1 Billion | Age: 65 | Telecom Strive Masiyiwa built Econet Wireless into a major telecoms and fintech group across Africa.

He also serves on the board of Netflix and leads philanthropic work through his foundation. He ranks 14th in Africa.

8. Aziz Akhannouch

Creator: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT | Credit: AFP Copyright: AFP or licensors

$1.6 Billion | Age: 65 | Petroleum and Diversified

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Aziz Akhannouch controls Akwa Group, a major Moroccan conglomerate in petroleum and chemicals.

He also serves as Prime Minister of Morocco. He ranks 18th in Africa.

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9. Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui founded Groupe Addoha, a leading Moroccan real estate developer specialising in affordable housing. Image via africasoccer.com

$1.3 Billion | Age: 68 | Real Estate

Anas Sefrioui founded Groupe Addoha, a leading Moroccan real estate developer specialising in affordable housing.

His company remains a major player in the sector. He ranks 19th in Africa.

10. Aliko Dangote

Africa's richest business man, Aliko Dangote

$28.5 Billion | Age: 69 | Cement and Sugar

Aliko Dangote tops the list as Africa’s richest individual.

He built Dangote Cement into the continent’s largest cement producer and also leads major investments in sugar, fertiliser and oil refining. He ranks 1st in Africa.

Conclusion

Africa’s youngest billionaires reflect a continent where wealth creation is increasingly tied to industrialisation, infrastructure, and large-scale investment in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, real estate, and telecommunications.

While their fortunes differ significantly in size, most have built or expanded family legacies into diversified conglomerates with cross-border influence.