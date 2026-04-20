London comes second, with strong performance in human capital, education, and global connectivity. Image via www.inspirato.com

London comes second, with strong performance in human capital, education, and global connectivity. Image via www.inspirato.com

Top 10 most powerful cities in the world: Latest rankings

A detailed look at the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, ranking the world’s top cities based on economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

New York ranks first globally, driven by unmatched economic strength and financial influence.

London comes second, with strong performance in human capital, education, and global connectivity.

Paris places third, supported by its service economy, cultural influence, and tourism strength.

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Cities are increasingly becoming the engines of global growth, innovation, and human development. However, assessing what makes a city truly competitive on the global stage has become more complex. Urban centres differ widely in size, structure, and development pathways, meaning comparisons require more than a single economic indicator.

This is where the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index stands out, offering a comprehensive framework for evaluating the world’s largest urban areas.

Designed to support governments and businesses in decision-making, the index assesses 1,000 cities using a wide range of indicators drawn from Oxford Economics’ global forecasts and qualitative datasets.

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These indicators are grouped into five key pillars: Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance. Together, they provide a balanced view of long-term urban performance.

This multidimensional approach is increasingly important in a rapidly changing global environment. Cities are no longer just economic centres but also hubs of innovation, culture, education, and governance.

They are where talent is concentrated, technology is developed, and global challenges such as climate change are most visibly addressed.

Top global cities in 2025

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, arrived to the U.S. in 214 crates. It was assembled and then unveiled in New York Harbor in 1886. Photograph by guvendemir, iStockphoto

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The 2025 rankings once again highlight the dominance of a small group of global cities.

New York retains the top position, reflecting its unmatched economic influence and global reach. It remains a leading centre for finance, technology, media, and advertising, with the largest metropolitan economy in the world.

London follows in second place. It remains one of the most influential global cities, with strengths spanning business, science, education, and the arts. Its performance is particularly strong in human capital, supported by leading universities and a highly international workforce.

Paris ranks third, maintaining its long-standing global status as a centre of culture, diplomacy, and commerce. Its service-driven economy and strong tourism sector continue to reinforce its global standing.

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Global trends shaping city competitiveness

Stock photo skyline of Paris with Eiffel tower at sunset in Paris France. Image via www.royalcaribbean.com

Beyond the top three, the index shows continued dominance by cities in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. These regions benefit from strong institutions, advanced infrastructure, and sustained investment in education and innovation.

At the same time, the report highlights rising complexity in global competitiveness. Shifts such as trade tensions, deglobalisation, and supply chain realignments are reshaping how cities integrate into the global economy.

Despite these pressures, leading cities continue to demonstrate strong resilience. Their ability to attract investment, adapt to change, and foster innovation ensures they remain central to global economic and social development.

The table below presents the top 10 cities in the 2025 index, reflecting performance across economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

10 most powerful cities in the world