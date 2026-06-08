President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review

The Office of the President has signalled that Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions will undergo a comprehensive performance review whose outcome could lead to a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Presidency will undergo comprehensive performance review of Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions.

The review will assess performance based on measurable results, policy delivery, and management of public resources.

Findings will guide decisions on retention, reassignment, and a possible Cabinet reshuffle within the executive arm of government.

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The Office of the President has announced that Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions will undergo a comprehensive performance review, the outcome of which could inform decisions on retention, reassignment, and possible Cabinet restructuring.

The directive issued in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, on June 8, 2026, the Presidency has raised concerns over the growing participation of public officials in privately organised award schemes that recognise them as “best-performing,” “most outstanding,” or “most influential” office holders.

President Mahama has directed all political appointees to refrain from participating in, sponsoring, endorsing, attending, or accepting awards from such organisations without prior approval from the Presidency.

According to the Presidency, a comprehensive performance review will be done to assess the performance of appointees based on the delivery of government policies and programmes, management of public resources, and achievement of sector-specific targets.

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READ ALSO: President Mahama bans ministers and CEOs from accepting private awards without presidential approval

The statement indicated that the findings of the review will serve as a key reference point for future decisions on executive appointments, including potential changes within the Cabinet.

It further emphasised that public officials will be evaluated strictly on measurable outcomes and impact, rather than external recognition or awards from private organisations.

The Presidency cautioned against accepting honours from unknown or unverified organisations, stressing that such awards do not reflect official performance assessments.

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It added that Ministers and CEOs are expected to focus on the implementation of government priorities and the delivery of tangible results to citizens.