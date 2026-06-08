Advertisement

President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:13 - 08 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Office of the President has signalled that Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions will undergo a comprehensive performance review whose outcome could lead to a Cabinet reshuffle.
Advertisement

  • The Presidency will undergo comprehensive performance review of Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions.

  • The review will assess performance based on measurable results, policy delivery, and management of public resources.

  • Findings will guide decisions on retention, reassignment, and a possible Cabinet reshuffle within the executive arm of government.

Advertisement

The Office of the President has announced that Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions will undergo a comprehensive performance review, the outcome of which could inform decisions on retention, reassignment, and possible Cabinet restructuring.

The directive issued in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, on June 8, 2026, the Presidency has raised concerns over the growing participation of public officials in privately organised award schemes that recognise them as “best-performing,” “most outstanding,” or “most influential” office holders.

President Mahama has directed all political appointees to refrain from participating in, sponsoring, endorsing, attending, or accepting awards from such organisations without prior approval from the Presidency.

According to the Presidency, a comprehensive performance review will be done to assess the performance of appointees based on the delivery of government policies and programmes, management of public resources, and achievement of sector-specific targets.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: President Mahama bans ministers and CEOs from accepting private awards without presidential approval

The statement indicated that the findings of the review will serve as a key reference point for future decisions on executive appointments, including potential changes within the Cabinet.

It further emphasised that public officials will be evaluated strictly on measurable outcomes and impact, rather than external recognition or awards from private organisations.

The Presidency cautioned against accepting honours from unknown or unverified organisations, stressing that such awards do not reflect official performance assessments.

READ ALSO: Ghana's Team Apex beats USA, China and 24 other nations to win 2026 Robotics World Championship

Advertisement

It added that Ministers and CEOs are expected to focus on the implementation of government priorities and the delivery of tangible results to citizens.

The review is expected to play a significant role in shaping future leadership decisions within the executive arm of government.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Scent of Africa unveils two new legends: introducing Anancy and Assaye
Business
08.06.2026
Scent of Africa unveils two new legends: introducing Anancy and Assaye
Best 4 apps to sell gift cards for cedis in Ghana
Business
08.06.2026
How to sell gift cards in Ghana
Ghana Movie Awards 2026 – Full list of winners
Entertainment
08.06.2026
Ghana Movie Awards 2026 – Full list of winners
President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review
News
08.06.2026
President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review
Jesus or Isa? 'Behind The Lens with Queen Liz' tackles Christianity and Islam's most contested figure
Entertainment
08.06.2026
Jesus or Isa? 'Behind The Lens with Queen Liz' tackles Christianity and Islam's most contested figure
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
08.06.2026
We don’t need unity in our music industry – M.anifest