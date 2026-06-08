Ghana's Team Apex beats USA, China and 24 other nations to win 2026 Robotics World Championship

Ghana has won its first-ever Robofest Junior World Championship title after Team Apex from Mikrobot Academy defeated competitors from China, the USA, Canada and more.

Ghana’s Team Apex from Mikrobot Academy won the 2026 Robofest Junior World Championship in Michigan, USA.

The team defeated competitors from 26 countries including China, the USA, South Korea and Canada.

It marks Ghana’s first-ever Robofest Junior World Championship title, inspiring young innovators across Africa.

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Ghana has made history on the global technology stage after a team of young innovators from Mikrobot Academy emerged winners of the 2026 Robofest Junior World Championship in Michigan, USA.

The victorious team, known as Team Apex, defeated competitors from 26 countries including China, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Greece, and Mexico to claim the prestigious title on May 16, 2026.

The remarkable achievement marks Ghana’s first-ever Robofest Junior World Championship title, placing the country firmly on the map in global robotics and STEM innovation.

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Meet Ghana’s Robotics World Champions

Mikrobot Academy

The championship-winning team is made up of five brilliant young Ghanaians: Faiz Sornyiina Abdul-Wahab

Tiana Lilian Naa-Chardey Taylor

Israel Yeboah Awuah

Inaaya Khan

Aalia Mehreen

Representing Mikrobot Academy, the students designed and programmed an autonomous robot capable of completing complex competition tasks without human intervention — a key requirement of the highly competitive Robofest challenge.

Their innovation, technical skill, and teamwork enabled them to outperform some of the world’s strongest robotics teams from leading technology nations.

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Ghana Beats Global Tech Giants

Ghana’s victory has attracted widespread admiration, especially considering the calibre of countries Team Apex competed against.

The young Ghanaian innovators went head-to-head with teams from nations widely recognised for their advances in science, engineering and robotics, including China, the USA, South Korea, Taiwan and Canada.

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For many, the victory represents more than just a trophy — it signals the growing potential of Ghanaian youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Reflecting on the historic achievement, Team Apex coach Leslie Joppa said the victory sends a powerful message to young Africans about what is possible.

It inspires young people across Africa to believe they too can build world-class technologies and compete globally, he said.

His remarks have resonated with many educators and technology advocates who believe increased investment in STEM education could unlock enormous potential among African youth.

Why This Victory Matters

Image via BBC Africa

Beyond national pride, Ghana’s Robofest triumph highlights the importance of investing in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and practical technology education.

For Ghana, Team Apex’s success may also encourage greater support for robotics programmes and STEM-based learning initiatives across schools.

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The achievement comes at a time when conversations around youth innovation, digital skills and technology-driven careers are gaining momentum across Africa.

For Team Apex, this is not just a victory for Mikrobot Academy — it is a defining moment for Ghana. From Accra to Michigan, the young innovators have demonstrated that talent, determination and opportunity can place Ghanaian students among the very best in the world.