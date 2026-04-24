Ghana to lead Africa’s tech future with $250 million AI computing centre to drive innovation

Ghana has announced a major investment in artificial intelligence, with President John Dramani Mahama revealing plans to build a $250 million AI computing centre and support the country’s National AI Strategy to boost innovation, research, and digital development.

John Dramani Mahama has announced a $250 million investment to build a world-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing centre.

The government will also commit $20 million to support the short- to medium-term rollout of Ghana’s National AI Strategy.

The project is expected to strengthen innovation, create digital jobs, and position Ghana as a growing technology hub in Africa.

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Ghana is stepping into the global race for artificial intelligence with a major financial commitment aimed at strengthening innovation and digital development.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the country will invest $250 million to establish a world-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing centre.

In addition, the government will commit $20 million to support the short- to medium-term implementation of Ghana’s National AI Strategy.

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Speaking at the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday April, 2026, the President highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving education, industry, governance, and public service delivery.

The national AI strategy is therefore built on strong thoughtful pillars. These include ethical and responsible AI development, education and workforce readiness, AI-driven industrial innovations, robots data governance, research and ecosystem development, and theuse of AI to improve public sector performance and service delivery, he stated.

He stressed that skilled professionals, reliable institutions, secure infrastructure, and strong governance systems are necessary for the success of any AI strategy.

Without skilled people, strong institutions, secure infrastructure, and sound government, the global AI strategy has failed, the President said.

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According to him, Ghana must rethink and modernise its systems to remain competitive in a fast-changing digital world. “We need to re-innovate and re-structure it", he added. Announcing the financial commitments, President Mahama described the investment as bold but necessary to prepare Ghana for the future.

Ghana will invest $250 million to establish a world-class AI computing centre. In addition, the government will commit $20 million to support the short-to-medium-term implementation of the National AI Strategy, he said.

The proposed AI computing centre is expected to serve as a hub for research, innovation, and enterprise development. It will provide Ghanaian developers, researchers, and businesses with advanced computing tools needed to create digital solutions for both local and international markets.

These investments are bold, but necessary. The proposed AI computing centre will serve as a centre for research, innovation, and enterprise, enabling Ghanaian talent to build solutions not only for our country, but also for the wider African continent, President Mahama noted.

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In a related development, the country secured a strategic collaboration with Chinese technology giant Huawei to support artificial intelligence development and digital infrastructure expansion.

The partnership included support for AI training programmes, particularly aimed at empowering young people, including girls, under national digital skills initiatives.

It also forms part of broader discussions around expanding 5G connectivity and strengthening Ghana’s digital backbone to support future technologies.

These initiatives align with Ghana’s wider goal of building a competitive digital economy and preparing the workforce for emerging technologies.

Why This Matters Globally

Ghana’s investment comes at a time when countries around the world are increasing spending on artificial intelligence to remain competitive in the digital economy.

Global institutions such as the World Bank and the United Nations have identified artificial intelligence as a key driver of future economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

By investing in advanced computing infrastructure, Ghana is positioning itself to join a growing group of nations building local AI capacity instead of relying entirely on foreign technology.