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Long delayed redevelopment of La General hospital to be completed by November 2027

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:21 - 24 April 2026
President John Dramani Mahama during an update on ongoing infrastructure projects
John Dramani Mahama has announced that the La General Hospital redevelopment project will be completed by November 2027, offering renewed hope after years of delays.
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  • John Dramani Mahama says the La General Hospital project will be completed by November 2027 after years of delays.

  • The hospital was demolished in 2020 for redevelopment but stalled due to funding and contractual challenges.

  • Once completed, it is expected to ease pressure on Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and improve healthcare access in Accra.

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The long-delayed redevelopment of the La General Hospital is now expected to be completed by November 2027, with the government reaffirming its commitment to delivering the critical health facility after years of stalled progress.

President John Dramani Mahama disclosed the new timeline during an update on ongoing infrastructure projects on 24th April, 2026, indicating that work on the hospital is being restructured to ensure completion within the stated period.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to release GH₵130 million for completion of La general hospital – Akandoh

The La General Hospital project, estimated at about €64 million, has faced multiple setbacks since its demolition in 2020 to pave the way for a modern replacement facility.

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READ ALSO: Ghana card registration for Children aged 6–14 to begin in May: Here’s what parents need to know

Originally expected to be completed within a shorter timeframe, the project has experienced delays linked to funding constraints, contractual issues and other economic challenges affecting public infrastructure delivery in Ghana.

The hospital is expected to serve as a major referral facility in Accra, easing pressure on institutions such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which continues to handle a significant share of the country’s tertiary healthcare cases.

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The La redevelopment project has been a key component of efforts to modernise healthcare infrastructure in the capital.

READ ALSO: Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

However, delays have raised concerns, particularly given the strategic importance of the facility in serving densely populated communities within La, Teshie and surrounding areas.

The hospital’s completion is also expected to complement other national health infrastructure initiatives, including hospital expansion and new facility construction under various government programmes aimed at improving access to quality healthcare.

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