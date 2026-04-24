Ghana card registration for Children aged 6–14 to begin in May: Here’s what parents need to know

The National Identification Authority has announced the resumption of Ghana Card registration for children aged 6–14 years in May 2026 after resolving technical challenges, with a pilot phase already underway in selected institutions.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will resume registration of children aged 6–14 years in May 2026 in the Volta and Oti Regions after resolving earlier technical issues.

A pilot registration exercise is already underway in selected institutions, including government offices and partner organisations, ahead of the nationwide rollout.

Parents are required to present a birth certificate or passport, while guardians or Social Welfare Officers can also vouch for children where necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the resumption of registration for children aged between 6 and 14 years, beginning in May 2026 in the Volta and Oti Regions, following a temporary suspension of the exercise due to technical and financial constraints.

In a public notice, the Authority explained that the registration exercise, which initially commenced in 2024, had to be halted because technical difficulties affected the instant issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants.

However, the NIA has now confirmed that these challenges have been resolved, paving the way for the process to restart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, a pilot registration exercise has already begun in selected public and private institutions as part of preparations for the full rollout.

The exercise started on April 23, 2026, at the Ministry of the Interior and Media General, and is expected to continue at additional institutions including GoldBod, IMS II technical partners, Jubilee House and the Public Services Commission.

The pilot phase is intended to test systems and ensure a smooth nationwide rollout in May 2026.

READ ALSO: NIA set to prosecute Ghanaians who vouch for foreigners in Ghana card registration

Efforts to complete technical work for the registration of children aged 0–5 years are nearing completion and will commence soon after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NIA has emphasised that parents and guardians must ensure they prepare the necessary documentation ahead of the exercise.

Required documents include an original birth certificate or valid Ghanaian passport.

In cases where documentation is unavailable, a parent, relative, legal guardian or, where necessary, two Social Welfare Officers may vouch for the child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana Card initiative, introduced under the National Identification System, has become a key national identity framework, supporting access to public services, financial systems and government programmes.