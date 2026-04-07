How to correct your date of birth on the Ghana Card: (Step-by-Step guide)

Learn how to correct your date of birth on the Ghana Card. Step-by-Step guidance to ensure your personal details are accurate and up to date

Mistakes do happen during the process of registering for the Ghana Card, and when they occur, correcting personal details quickly becomes crucial. Even a small error, especially in your date of birth can create complications later when using the card for banking, travel, employment, or accessing public services.

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For many people, the challenge is not just spotting the mistake, but understanding what steps to take to correct it and what documents are required. Knowing the right procedure ahead of time can save you repeated visits, delays, and unnecessary stress.

Correcting personal details on your Ghana Card is possible, here’s what you need to know if you intend to correct your date of birth on your Ghana Card.

The correction process is mainly available to applicants who can prove that their official records carried a different date of birth before they registered for the Ghana Card under the National Identification Authority.

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In simple terms, the burden of proof lies with the applicant. You must show that the date of birth you are requesting is the one that existed on your official documents before you applied for the Ghana Card.

Documents Required to Support Your Request

To correct your date of birth, you must provide evidence that predates your Ghana Card registration. Applicants are required to present at least two original documents that were obtained before the date they registered for the Ghana Card. These documents must clearly show the correct date of birth you are seeking to use.

Typical documents that may be accepted include: Birth certificate

School certificates (such as BECE or WASSCE results)

Passport issued before Ghana Card registration

It is important that these documents are original copies. Photocopies alone are usually not accepted without verification.

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One of the most critical requirements is timing. The documents you submit must have been issued before you registered for the Ghana Card. This rule exists to prevent individuals from creating new records simply to alter personal information after registration. Authorities rely on older, verifiable records as proof of authenticity.

This correction process is only applicable to applicants who do not already have an ID card registered in the National Identity System (NIS). If you already have an ID captured within the National Identity System, additional verification steps may apply, and the process could differ slightly.

Why Accuracy on Your Ghana Card Matters

Your Ghana Card serves as a primary form of identification for banking, SIM registration, passport applications, employment processes, and access to public services. Any mistake especially in your date of birth—can create complications later in life.

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Taking the time to correct errors early helps avoid delays in important transactions that depend on accurate identity records.

Conclusion

Correcting your date of birth on the Ghana Card is possible, but it requires preparation and proper documentation. Before visiting a registration centre, ensure that you have at least two original documents issued before your Ghana Card registration date.