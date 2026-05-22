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Cars and kiosks swept away by heavy rains as perennial floods in Accra strike again (videos)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 18:05 - 22 May 2026
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Cars and kiosks swept away by heavy rains as perennial floods in Accra strike again
Several parts of Accra were left flooded on Friday after heavy rains triggered renewed flooding across sections of the capital, sweeping away vehicles, damaging kiosks, and disrupting movement in affected communities.
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  • Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Accra, including Kaneshie, Mallam, Santa Maria, and Amasaman.

  • Videos showed cars submerged and kiosks swept away as floodwaters disrupted movement and businesses.

  • Residents are once again raising concerns over Accra’s recurring flooding problem during the rainy season.

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Videos circulating on social media showed floodwaters flowing through major roads and residential areas as stranded motorists and residents struggled to navigate submerged streets.

Among the areas heavily affected were Amasaman, Santa Maria, Kaneshie, and Mallam, where residents reported rising floodwaters following hours of intense rainfall.

ALSO READ: TikToker ‘Bawumiaba’ granted GH¢1 million bail after arrest for threatening President Mahama

At Kaneshie, some commercial activities were temporarily disrupted as floodwaters invaded roads and nearby shops, while at Mallam, motorists were seen abandoning stalled vehicles in waterlogged areas.

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In parts of Santa Maria and Amasaman, makeshift structures and roadside kiosks were carried away by the strong currents as drains overflowed during the downpour.

The latest incident has once again renewed concerns over Accra’s long-standing flooding problem, particularly during the rainy season when several low-lying communities become vulnerable after heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: 30% of ghanaians are surviving on sports betting

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Some commuters were also left stranded for hours due to traffic congestion caused by flooded roads and blocked routes.

Although no casualties had officially been confirmed at the time of filing this report, residents expressed fears over the growing impact of the floods on lives, businesses, and property.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian woman pleads with gov’t and Ibrahim Mahama for help as South Africans lock up their shops

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Flooding has remained a persistent challenge in Accra for years, with authorities repeatedly facing calls to improve drainage infrastructure and enforce sanitation regulations to reduce the impact of heavy rains.

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