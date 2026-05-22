Cars and kiosks swept away by heavy rains as perennial floods in Accra strike again (videos)
Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Accra, including Kaneshie, Mallam, Santa Maria, and Amasaman.
Videos showed cars submerged and kiosks swept away as floodwaters disrupted movement and businesses.
Residents are once again raising concerns over Accra’s recurring flooding problem during the rainy season.
Videos circulating on social media showed floodwaters flowing through major roads and residential areas as stranded motorists and residents struggled to navigate submerged streets.
Among the areas heavily affected were Amasaman, Santa Maria, Kaneshie, and Mallam, where residents reported rising floodwaters following hours of intense rainfall.
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At Kaneshie, some commercial activities were temporarily disrupted as floodwaters invaded roads and nearby shops, while at Mallam, motorists were seen abandoning stalled vehicles in waterlogged areas.
🚨 Flood Alert: Heavy rains have caused severe flooding around Mallam, Accra, with water levels rising to window height in several homes. Residents have been left stranded as properties and household items are being affected. Movement in parts of the area has also become… pic.twitter.com/SskwHDnNar— S O G 🚶🏽♂️🇬🇭 (@SonOfGrace_X) May 22, 2026
In parts of Santa Maria and Amasaman, makeshift structures and roadside kiosks were carried away by the strong currents as drains overflowed during the downpour.
Parts of Santa Maria in Accra have been heavily flooded following a downpour that hit sections of the capital, leaving some roads and buildings submerged and disrupting movement in the area. pic.twitter.com/LvTqLCNaL6— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) May 22, 2026
The latest incident has once again renewed concerns over Accra’s long-standing flooding problem, particularly during the rainy season when several low-lying communities become vulnerable after heavy rainfall.
Heavy rains today have caused severe flooding at Amasaman in Accra, with floodwaters rising to the level of car doors pic.twitter.com/rkE1Vq2R9m— we love ghana (@weloveghana042) May 22, 2026
Some commuters were also left stranded for hours due to traffic congestion caused by flooded roads and blocked routes.
KANESHIE First Light flooded once again, leaving cars stranded and commuters frustrated. Every rainy season, the same problem repeats itself due to poor drainage, indiscriminate dumping of waste, and weak enforcement of sanitation laws.#KobbyKyeiNews pic.twitter.com/C61gM6eA1i— #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) May 22, 2026
Although no casualties had officially been confirmed at the time of filing this report, residents expressed fears over the growing impact of the floods on lives, businesses, and property.
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Flooding has remained a persistent challenge in Accra for years, with authorities repeatedly facing calls to improve drainage infrastructure and enforce sanitation regulations to reduce the impact of heavy rains.
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