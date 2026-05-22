Three schoolchildren from Kasoa clinch Guinness World Records titles
Three pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa have officially been recognised by Guinness World Records.
Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah set a record for the fastest time to pack a school bag in 11.77 seconds.
Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwateng Boadi also set records in recyclable sorting and seed planting under the guidance of the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation.
The students, who were trained under the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF), achieved the feat with guidance from the foundation’s Executive Director, Sophia Boadi.
The young record holders, Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah, Isaac K. Boadi Atuah, and George K. Kwateng Boadi, are all pupils of Pentecost Preparatory School.
Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah secured a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to pack a school bag, completing the challenge in just 11.77 seconds.
Meanwhile, Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwateng Boadi jointly set a new record for the fastest time to sort two bags of recyclable materials, achieving the task in 28 seconds as a team.
Isaac K. Boadi Atuah also earned an additional individual record after planting 14 seeds within one minute in the under-16 category.
Photos shared online showed the students proudly displaying their Guinness World Records certificates alongside their trainer, Sophia Boadi.
The images captured moments of celebration, with the pupils and their mentor smiling proudly as they marked the international achievement.
The accomplishment has since generated praise on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding the students for bringing recognition to both their school and the country through their impressive performances.
Three brilliant schoolchildren from Kasoa, Ghana, trained by the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF) under the supervision of Executive Director Sophia Boadi, have received their official Guinness World Record citations after shattering three world records in… pic.twitter.com/zO3gqxo17M— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) May 21, 2026