10 African countries offering the highest quality of life in 2026
According to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2026, the standard of living across Africa is shaped largely by economic stability and access to dependable healthcare systems.
The ranking offers a comprehensive overview of living conditions across the continent, drawing on key indicators such as purchasing power, cost of living, and the quality of healthcare. It also factors in additional elements including traffic congestion, commuting times, pollution levels, and climate, all of which influence day-to-day wellbeing.
Together, these metrics present a broader understanding of how sustainable and comfortable life is in different African countries.
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Top 10 African Countries for Quality of Life in 2026
1.Namibia
Namibia emerges as the leading country in Africa for quality of life, with a score of 156.98. This reflects a high standard of living supported by moderate purchasing power (77.57) and a solid healthcare system (65.36), ensuring residents enjoy both financial stability and access to reliable medical services.
2.Botswana
Botswana follows closely with a score of 154.97. The country benefits from relatively strong purchasing power (82.92) and dependable healthcare (62.70), making it an appealing environment for both families and professionals.
3.South Africa
South Africa records a score of 151.8, bolstered by a notably high purchasing power index of 114.97. This allows many residents to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, while a healthcare index of 63.94 points to consistent access to quality medical care.
4.Rwanda
Rwanda achieves a score of 122.13, reflecting steady social development and infrastructure. Although purchasing power remains low at 28.63, the country stands out for its strong healthcare system (74.49), making it particularly attractive for those prioritising health and safety.
5.Tunisia
Tunisia posts a score of 117.6, offering a balance between affordability and living standards. While income levels are relatively modest (36.3), access to healthcare (56.6) remains adequate, supporting a stable lifestyle.
6.Mauritius
Mauritius records a score of 116.63. Despite moderate purchasing power (56.43), the country provides reliable healthcare (63.36) alongside favourable climate conditions and infrastructure, making it especially attractive to retirees and remote workers.
7.Morocco
Morocco achieves a score of 114.71, reflecting average living standards. While purchasing power is relatively low (48.57), access to healthcare (46.83) remains moderate. Its affordability and climate continue to draw interest from expatriates.
8.Kenya
Kenya records a score of 99.15, indicating modest living conditions. Although purchasing power is limited (36.49), healthcare access (62.23) is fairly reliable, making it a viable option for those seeking lower living costs.
9.Egypt
Egypt posts a score of 81.9, reflecting moderate living standards. Despite constrained purchasing power, healthcare access (47.94) remains average. Its affordability continues to appeal to budget-conscious residents and remote professionals.
10.Ghana
Ghana rounds out the top ten with a score of 48.29. While purchasing power is relatively low, access to healthcare (56.98) provides a reasonable level of support. Combined with a generally affordable cost of living, the country offers a stable, if modest, quality of life.
Overall, the 2026 rankings underline the diverse living conditions across Africa, where factors such as healthcare access, economic strength, and environmental conditions collectively shape everyday experiences.
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