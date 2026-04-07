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Shatta Wale explains why his John Legend feature was worth it, says ‘great music costs money’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:37 - 07 April 2026
Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO (video)
Shatta Wale defends the high cost of working with John Legend, emphasising that investing in quality music is key to elevating Ghanaian sound on the global stage.
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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has finally responded to a question that has lingered among fans since his collaboration with American singer John Legend on the track Ain’t Nobody.

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Addressing the curiosity, the award-winning musician acknowledged that partnering with an international figure such as John Legend required significant financial commitment. However, he emphasised that he viewed the cost not as an expense, but as a deliberate investment in his craft and career.

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In a message posted online, Shatta Wale noted that many people keep pressing him about the fee involved, but insisted they should recognise that ‘great music costs money’. He further stressed that he remains willing to commit resources whenever it comes to achieving excellence. His remarks quickly sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many admirers applauding his confidence and forward-thinking approach.

At the same time, others interpreted his comments as a reflection of the realities behind global music production, where international collaborations often demand substantial financial input.

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Expanding on his point, Shatta Wale explained that the project went beyond financial considerations or publicity. He stated that his primary aim was to produce something meaningful that bridges Africa and the wider world. According to him, the collaboration was about influence, long-term legacy, and demonstrating that Ghanaian music can confidently share space with the world’s biggest acts.

For many listeners, his statement reinforces the mindset he has consistently displayed throughout his career. Over time, he has positioned himself as one of the few Ghanaian artistes determined to look beyond the domestic scene and promote his brand on the global stage, regardless of the cost involved.

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His work with John Legend remains one of the most notable international collaborations in his repertoire, and his recent comments have reignited discussions about the unseen sacrifices artistes make to produce music of global standard. Whether or not fans agree with the financial implications, his message is unmistakable: he believes greatness comes at a price, and he is fully prepared to pay it to elevate Ghanaian music on the world stage.

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Shatta Wale explains why his John Legend feature was worth it, says ‘great music costs money’
Entertainment
07.04.2026
Shatta Wale explains why his John Legend feature was worth it, says ‘great music costs money’