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Ghana Movie Awards 2026 – Full list of winners

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:27 - 08 June 2026
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Cast and crew members of SUKURA celebrate after the film won Best Picture and multiple awards at the 15th Ghana Movie Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.
The 15th edition of the Ghana Movie Awards lit up the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on 8 June 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names in the film industry for a night dedicated to honouring excellence in African cinema.
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  • SUKURA dominated the 15th Ghana Movie Awards, winning the coveted Best Picture award and several other honours, making it the biggest winner of the night.

  • Amanda Jissih won Best Actress for Kone, while Kwadwo Nkansah claimed Best Actor for his role in Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

  • Virgin of the Throne also enjoyed a successful night, securing awards for directing, screenplay, sound, original score and African collaboration categories.

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Held under the theme “Rewarding African Excellence,” the prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories while showcasing the growth and impact of African storytelling on the global stage.

The evening began with a dazzling red-carpet session, where actors, filmmakers, influencers and media personalities displayed an impressive blend of contemporary fashion and traditional Ghanaian aesthetics. Guests arrived in striking ensembles featuring intricate beadwork, bold silhouettes, avant-garde designs and locally inspired fabrics.

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Among the night's most admired appearances was actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, who turned heads in a metallic gold strapless gown featuring elegant draping and a fitted silhouette. Fashion enthusiast Nana Akua Addo also commanded attention with one of the evening's most talked-about looks.

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SUKURA was the biggest winner of the evening taking home the coveted ‘Best Picture Award’.

See below the full lists of winners

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Best Picture — SUKURA produced by JANET AYESU

A Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role — AMANDA JISSIH in KONE

A Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role — KWADWO NKANSA in CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORE 

Discovery of the Year — JANET AYESU in SUKURA

A Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — SALMA MUNI in SUKURA and MARTHA ANKOMAH in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE 

Best Short Movie — BEHIND A LIE by JULIET IBRAHIM and BABY SOMETHING – PRODUCED AND DIRECTED by NICOLE AMARTEFIO, JAI

GULABRAI

Casting Director — MAWUKO KUADZI in THE FISHERMEN

Achievement in Cinematography — KOFI ASANTE in SUKURA 

Achievement in Costume and Wardrobe — GEORGE TAMAKLOE in CAPTAIN TRAORE

Achievement in Production Design — GODWIN MENSAH (VEGAS) in SUKURA 

Achievement in Music (Original Song) — KING OF TEMA by PASCAL AKA 

Achievement in Music (Original Score) — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by BERNI ANTI

Achievement in Sound Mixing and Editing — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by BERNI ANTI

Achievement in Visual Effects — THE FISHERMAN by DARIA AMARI SHELTON and NURUDEEN TAHIRU

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Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling — LYDIA ASHITEY in SUKURA

Achievement in Editing — KING OF TEMA by KOBINA DE-GRAFT-JOHNSON 

Achievement in Directing — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by FRANK RAJAH ARASE

Achievement in Writing, Adapted or Original Screenplay — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by FRANK RAJA ARASE

A Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role — ADJETEY ANNAN in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE and MAJID MICHEL in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE

Best Actress African Collaboration — SYNDY EMADA in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE

Best Actor African Collaboration — DEYEMI OKALAWON in SUKURA

Best Movie African Collaboration — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE byFRANK RAJAH ARASE 

Best Supporting Actress (Drama or Comedy) — RACHEL ANIM ASANTEWAA in OPKOTI THE FISHERMAN

Outstanding Reality Cooking Show of The Year — Aben Wo Ha – Onua TV – 49% of Votes

Blogger Of The Year’ 25 — Zionfelix – 24% of Votes

Outstanding Variety Talk Show of The Year — Onua Showtime – Onua TV – 58% of Votes

Best Supporting Actor Drama or Comedy — Prince Amoabeng (General Nta Tia) – Makola vrs Kejetia – 45% of Votes

Lead Actor Drama or Comedy — Louis Lamis – Makola vs Kejetia – 41% of Votes

Lead Actress Drama or Comedy — Fella Makafui – Anikulapo Series – Netflix – 62% of Votes

Favorite Movie Actress of The Year’ 25 — Nana Ama McBrown – 54% of Votes

Favorite Movie Actor of The Year’ 25 — Clemento Suarez – 38% of Votes

TikTok Influencer & Entertainer of The Year — Chef Abbys – 33% of Votes

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