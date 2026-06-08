Ghana Movie Awards 2026 – Full list of winners

Virgin of the Throne also enjoyed a successful night, securing awards for directing, screenplay, sound, original score and African collaboration categories.

Amanda Jissih won Best Actress for Kone, while Kwadwo Nkansah claimed Best Actor for his role in Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

SUKURA dominated the 15th Ghana Movie Awards, winning the coveted Best Picture award and several other honours, making it the biggest winner of the night.

Held under the theme “Rewarding African Excellence,” the prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories while showcasing the growth and impact of African storytelling on the global stage.

The evening began with a dazzling red-carpet session, where actors, filmmakers, influencers and media personalities displayed an impressive blend of contemporary fashion and traditional Ghanaian aesthetics. Guests arrived in striking ensembles featuring intricate beadwork, bold silhouettes, avant-garde designs and locally inspired fabrics.

Among the night's most admired appearances was actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, who turned heads in a metallic gold strapless gown featuring elegant draping and a fitted silhouette. Fashion enthusiast Nana Akua Addo also commanded attention with one of the evening's most talked-about looks.

SUKURA was the biggest winner of the evening taking home the coveted ‘Best Picture Award’.

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Best Picture — SUKURA produced by JANET AYESU

A Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role — AMANDA JISSIH in KONE

A Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role — KWADWO NKANSA in CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORE

Discovery of the Year — JANET AYESU in SUKURA

A Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — SALMA MUNI in SUKURA and MARTHA ANKOMAH in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE

Best Short Movie — BEHIND A LIE by JULIET IBRAHIM and BABY SOMETHING – PRODUCED AND DIRECTED by NICOLE AMARTEFIO, JAI

GULABRAI