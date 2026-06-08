Ghana Movie Awards 2026 – Full list of winners
SUKURA dominated the 15th Ghana Movie Awards, winning the coveted Best Picture award and several other honours, making it the biggest winner of the night.
Amanda Jissih won Best Actress for Kone, while Kwadwo Nkansah claimed Best Actor for his role in Captain Ibrahim Traoré.
Virgin of the Throne also enjoyed a successful night, securing awards for directing, screenplay, sound, original score and African collaboration categories.
Held under the theme “Rewarding African Excellence,” the prestigious event celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories while showcasing the growth and impact of African storytelling on the global stage.
The evening began with a dazzling red-carpet session, where actors, filmmakers, influencers and media personalities displayed an impressive blend of contemporary fashion and traditional Ghanaian aesthetics. Guests arrived in striking ensembles featuring intricate beadwork, bold silhouettes, avant-garde designs and locally inspired fabrics.
Among the night's most admired appearances was actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, who turned heads in a metallic gold strapless gown featuring elegant draping and a fitted silhouette. Fashion enthusiast Nana Akua Addo also commanded attention with one of the evening's most talked-about looks.
SUKURA was the biggest winner of the evening taking home the coveted ‘Best Picture Award’.
See below the full lists of winners
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Best Picture — SUKURA produced by JANET AYESU
A Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role — AMANDA JISSIH in KONE
A Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role — KWADWO NKANSA in CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORE
Discovery of the Year — JANET AYESU in SUKURA
A Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role — SALMA MUNI in SUKURA and MARTHA ANKOMAH in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE
Best Short Movie — BEHIND A LIE by JULIET IBRAHIM and BABY SOMETHING – PRODUCED AND DIRECTED by NICOLE AMARTEFIO, JAI
GULABRAI
Casting Director — MAWUKO KUADZI in THE FISHERMEN
Achievement in Cinematography — KOFI ASANTE in SUKURA
Achievement in Costume and Wardrobe — GEORGE TAMAKLOE in CAPTAIN TRAORE
Achievement in Production Design — GODWIN MENSAH (VEGAS) in SUKURA
Achievement in Music (Original Song) — KING OF TEMA by PASCAL AKA
Achievement in Music (Original Score) — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by BERNI ANTI
Achievement in Sound Mixing and Editing — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by BERNI ANTI
Achievement in Visual Effects — THE FISHERMAN by DARIA AMARI SHELTON and NURUDEEN TAHIRU
Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling — LYDIA ASHITEY in SUKURA
Achievement in Editing — KING OF TEMA by KOBINA DE-GRAFT-JOHNSON
Achievement in Directing — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by FRANK RAJAH ARASE
Achievement in Writing, Adapted or Original Screenplay — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE by FRANK RAJA ARASE
A Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role — ADJETEY ANNAN in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE and MAJID MICHEL in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE
Best Actress African Collaboration — SYNDY EMADA in VIRGIN OF THE THRONE
Best Actor African Collaboration — DEYEMI OKALAWON in SUKURA
Best Movie African Collaboration — VIRGIN OF THE THRONE byFRANK RAJAH ARASE
Best Supporting Actress (Drama or Comedy) — RACHEL ANIM ASANTEWAA in OPKOTI THE FISHERMAN
Outstanding Reality Cooking Show of The Year — Aben Wo Ha – Onua TV – 49% of Votes
Blogger Of The Year’ 25 — Zionfelix – 24% of Votes
Outstanding Variety Talk Show of The Year — Onua Showtime – Onua TV – 58% of Votes
Best Supporting Actor Drama or Comedy — Prince Amoabeng (General Nta Tia) – Makola vrs Kejetia – 45% of Votes
Lead Actor Drama or Comedy — Louis Lamis – Makola vs Kejetia – 41% of Votes
Lead Actress Drama or Comedy — Fella Makafui – Anikulapo Series – Netflix – 62% of Votes
Favorite Movie Actress of The Year’ 25 — Nana Ama McBrown – 54% of Votes
Favorite Movie Actor of The Year’ 25 — Clemento Suarez – 38% of Votes
TikTok Influencer & Entertainer of The Year — Chef Abbys – 33% of Votes