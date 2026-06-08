Top 10 most disliked countries in Africa

Other countries in the ranking include Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, DR Congo, and Kenya, with varying perception scores influenced by political and governance concerns.

The report from the Global Country Perceptions Database evaluates how countries are viewed internationally based on democracy, governance, and institutional trust—not official diplomatic status.

A 2026 Democracy Perception Index ranks Cameroon, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe among the African countries with the lowest global governance perception scores.

The index examines how countries and global organisations are viewed worldwide, tracking reputation trends over time and comparing how nations perceive one another across different regions and audiences.

In the 2026 ranking, Cameroon was placed at the bottom among the listed African countries, followed by Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The index reflects perceived challenges relating to governance, political freedoms, and democratic processes in these countries, based on aggregated global perception data.