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Top 10 most disliked countries in Africa

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:20 - 08 June 2026
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A continental overview showing African countries ranked in the 2026 Democracy Perception Index, highlighting global perceptions of governance and democracy across the region.
A new global dataset has ranked several African countries based on international perceptions of democracy, governance, and institutional credibility, according to the Global Country Perceptions Database 2026 and its Democracy Perception Index (DPI).
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  • A 2026 Democracy Perception Index ranks Cameroon, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe among the African countries with the lowest global governance perception scores.

  • The report from the Global Country Perceptions Database evaluates how countries are viewed internationally based on democracy, governance, and institutional trust—not official diplomatic status.

  • Other countries in the ranking include Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, DR Congo, and Kenya, with varying perception scores influenced by political and governance concerns.

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The index examines how countries and global organisations are viewed worldwide, tracking reputation trends over time and comparing how nations perceive one another across different regions and audiences.

In the 2026 ranking, Cameroon was placed at the bottom among the listed African countries, followed by Nigeria and Zimbabwe. The index reflects perceived challenges relating to governance, political freedoms, and democratic processes in these countries, based on aggregated global perception data.

The full ranking of African countries in the report is as follows:

1. Cameroon

Continues to face concerns around governance and political freedoms, which affect its global perception scores.

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Duoala, Cameroon
Duoala, Cameroon

2. Nigeria

Despite its regional influence, perceptions are shaped by issues around corruption, insecurity, and institutional trust.

Nigeria
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3. Zimbabwe

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Long-standing political and economic challenges continue to influence its international democratic image.

Zimbabwe

4. Tanzania

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Perceptions reflect debates around political openness and civil liberties in recent years.

Kenya and Tanzania – The Maasai and the cacred cattle

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5. Uganda

Governance and political rights concerns remain key factors influencing its ranking.

Namirembe & Rubaga Cathedrals in Kampala, Uganda. Image Credit: valiantsafaris.com

6. Angola

Transitional reforms are ongoing, but legacy governance issues still affect perception.

Angola-luanda [Africa]
Angola-luanda [Africa]

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7. Côte d’Ivoire

Political stability has improved, though past tensions still influence external views.

Côte d’Ivoire continues its ascent as West Africa’s tobacco control beacon
Côte d’Ivoire continues its ascent as West Africa’s tobacco control beacon

8. South Africa

Strong institutions but concerns around inequality and governance efficiency impact perception.

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Cape Town, South Africa

9. DR Congo

Security challenges and institutional fragility continue to shape its global image.

10. Kenya

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Seen relatively more positively within the list, though governance debates still persist.

Kenya economic activity | photo via northafricapost.com/

The DPI highlights that perceptions can change over time depending on political reforms, economic growth, and international engagement.

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