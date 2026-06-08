KKD reveals the advice that convinced him to marry at a young age

Veteran broadcaster and Presidential Special Envoy to the Caribbean, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, has shared the personal advice that influenced his decision to marry at a relatively young age.

Veteran broadcaster Kwesi Kyei Darkwah says his uncle's advice was the main reason he chose to marry early.

KKD revealed that his uncle warned him against delaying marriage, arguing that success and wealth would attract even more women later in life.

His comments have sparked debate online, with some agreeing with his perspective while others insist there is no ideal age or timeline for marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Power FM, excerpts of which surfaced online on 7 June 2026, the celebrated media personality explained that a conversation with his uncle played a significant role in shaping his views on marriage and relationships.

According to KKD, his uncle advised him not to postpone marriage for too long, despite not being financially established at the time. He recalled being told that his popularity with women would likely increase once he became successful and that delaying marriage could complicate his future relationships.

KKD recounted;

Advertisement

Advertisement

KKD

I hope everyone is blessed with a good marriage. I decided to marry early because of advice my uncle gave me. He told me that even though I didn't have money at the time, women were still interested in me,

He continued:

He said that when I eventually became successful, even more women would come around. But if I waited too long to settle down, other men would have been with the woman who would eventually become my wife. When I thought about it, I realised there was some truth in what he was saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The broadcaster's remarks have since generated debate on social media, with users expressing differing opinions on the timing of marriage and relationships.

While some agreed with KKD's perspective and praised the wisdom behind his uncle's advice, others argued that there is no perfect timeline for marriage and that waiting does not necessarily affect the success of a future relationship.

The discussion has sparked broader conversations online about marriage, personal readiness, and the factors that influence decisions about when to settle down.