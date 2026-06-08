We don’t need unity in our music industry – M.anifest

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has ignited fresh debate within the entertainment industry after questioning the frequent calls for “unity” among musicians and creatives.

M.anifest has argued that Ghana’s music industry does not need “unity”, describing it as a myth and calling instead for cooperation, ethical behaviour and professionalism.

The rapper said creatives should focus on quality control, industry standards and best business practices rather than rallying behind individuals under the banner of unity.

His comments have sparked debate online, especially amid ongoing discussions about relationships and rivalries involving Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

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Rather than promoting unity as the solution to the industry's challenges, the rapper believes the focus should be on collaboration, professionalism, ethical conduct and adherence to industry standards.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, M.anifest expressed his views in a strongly worded statement.

He wrote;

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We DON’T need unity in our music/creative scene. Unity is a MYTH and a banner often waved by selfish people when they want everyone to rally behind them. What we need is cooperation, a modicum of ethical behaviour, quality control, ball knowledge, as well as the application of best practices creatively and in business

His remarks have since sparked widespread discussion across social media, with many interpreting them as a direct challenge to the long-held belief that greater unity among Ghanaian artistes is the key to unlocking the industry's full potential.

For years, calls for unity have become a common refrain within Ghana's entertainment space, particularly during periods of rivalry, disagreements over awards, competition for streaming dominance, concert support and international recognition. Industry stakeholders have often urged artistes to support one another in a bid to strengthen Ghana's position on the global music stage.

M.anifest's comments come amid renewed conversations about relationships and alliances within the music industry following the public reconciliation between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

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The renewed friendship between the two music heavyweights has attracted considerable attention after years of public disagreements and subtle exchanges. Their rapprochement has also prompted reactions from various quarters of the entertainment industry.

Recently, Stonebwoy shared a cryptic social media post that many fans interpreted as an indirect reaction to the rekindled relationship between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. Although he did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the post fuelled speculation and reignited discussions about loyalty, alliances and authenticity within Ghana's music landscape.

Sarkodie also weighed in on the broader conversation during a recent interview with Adesope Olajide, where he suggested that friendship is not a prerequisite for successful business relationships within the creative sector.

M.anifest's latest intervention has added another dimension to the ongoing debate. While some social media users have applauded his emphasis on professionalism, structure and accountability, others maintain that unity remains essential for the growth and international competitiveness of Ghana's music industry.

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As discussions continue online, his comments have once again brought attention to the broader question of what the Ghanaian creative sector truly needs to thrive on the global stage.