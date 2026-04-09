Ghana card cannot be used for financial transactions, NIA clarifies

NIA clarifies that the Ghana Card cannot be used for financial transactions, dismissing reports as misleading and urging the public to rely on official communication.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has dismissed reports suggesting that the Ghana Card can be used to carry out financial transactions, describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on April 8, 2026, the Authority stated clearly that the national identification card has not been activated for any financial transaction purposes.

“The National Identification Authority wishes to inform the general public that recent media reports and circulating information suggesting that the Ghana Card can now be used to perform financial transactions are inaccurate and misleading,” the statement said.

The NIA further emphasised that there has been no official rollout or approval for such use and urged the public to rely only on verified information from the Authority.

ALSO READ: President Mahama celebrates NASA Astronaut Christina Koch on historic Artemis II moon mission

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIA

“The Authority states unequivocally that the Ghana Card has not been activated for financial transaction purposes at this time. Members of the public are advised to disregard any such claims and are encouraged to rely only on official communications from the National Identification Authority,” it added.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions among policymakers and key stakeholders in the financial and regulatory sectors about the possible future integration of the Ghana Card into financial systems. According to the NIA, these engagements form part of broader efforts to strengthen digital identity usage and expand financial inclusion across the country.

ALSO READ: Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister

However, the Authority noted that the discussions remain inconclusive and no decision has been finalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The National Identification Authority acknowledges that there are ongoing high level discussions involving policy makers and key institutions within the financial and regulatory sectors regarding the potential future integration of the Ghana Card into financial transaction systems… however, it is important to state that these deliberations remain inconclusive as of the time of this release,” the statement said.

The NIA assured the public that any official policy direction or implementation plan would be communicated through its authorised channels.

“The NIA assures the public that any official decision, policy direction, or rollout concerning the use of the Ghana Card for financial transactions will be formally communicated through appropriate and verified channels of the Authority,” it stated.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity, security, and proper use of Ghana’s national identification system.

Advertisement